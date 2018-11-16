Garden Pathways and IGT announced the unveiling of a new computer technology lab for children of Garden Pathways Downtown Education Center from IGT’s After School Advantage Program.
Garden Pathways’ vision for the Downtown Education Center is to become an innovative model for early childhood education and academic success. A dedication ceremony took place Nov. 9.
The new technology will provide the children of Garden Pathways with access to programs that stimulate analytical and creative learning.
The IGT After School Advantage program provides educational opportunities to local children by donating brand-new, high-tech computers, printers, software, furniture and volunteer hours to public schools and nonprofit organizations that sponsor after-school programs. This is the 25th IGT After School Advantage technology lab installed in California.
