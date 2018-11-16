Cafe Smitten broke ground for a second location on Nov. 13.
The newest location will be at 11330 Ming Ave., north of the Seven Oaks Grand Island Village. The Seven Oaks location will accommodate those that wish to experience Cafe Smitten’s coffee and food, which could only before being found at its original location at 909 18th St.
The menu will include a bigger, upscale feel to it, serving more food, wine and beer. The new location will be open extended hours. Bolthouse Properties is working with Cafe Smitten owners Shai and Stasie Bitton to coordinate the opening of the new location, which is scheduled to open fall 2019.
