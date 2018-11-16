Ready to get into the Christmas spirit?
Then grab a ticket and join the Bakersfield College chamber singers for their annual holiday dinner on Saturday, Dec. 1. “Christmas Through The Ages” will be a family friendly event that features a craft fair, photo booth, cookie decorating and an appearance from Santa Claus.
Beginning at 5 p.m. in the Fireside Room, BC chamber members will sing Christmas songs through the decades, featuring solos, duets, small groups and the entire choir.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger and includes dinner. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the craft fair will also be open at the same time. To buy tickets, contact Jennifer Garrett at 395-4547 or jennifer.garrett@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
