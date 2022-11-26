December is the season for overplayed Mariah Carey, long lines and hard-to-shop-for friends and family. All jokes aside, struggling to find the perfect gifts for loved ones is already tricky, but when you are faced with the more significant challenge of buying gifts for hard-to-shop people, you'll need some help. Below are some gift ideas that are sure to make anyone smile.
Personalized gifts
• Baublebar.com offers plush custom throws that are beautiful enough to display on your couch.
• The Polished Jar has elegant soap and lotion dispensers made from glass that can be engraved.
• Sellers like Snow Day Project on Etsy sell custom snow globes with your kids, pets or partner.
• Artisans like Wicked City Art on Etsy offer one-of-a-kind handmade leather briefcases and travel bags with the option of engraving.
• 14-karat gold name necklaces or bracelets can be purchased on Etsy for as little as $18.
• Recreated digital watercolor prints of an existing photo can be purchased from worldwide artists, like The Design Affair on Fiverr. I gifted my mother-in-law an image of my wedding photo with my husband and her during the mother-son dance and she was speechless. The cost was $30 for the print and $10 for a frame.
• Coordinates Collection offers rings in various materials with engravings of specific coordinates of physical places that carry significance in your life. My Happy Place also does this with wall art.
• My Face Socks allows you to create custom-printed socks with your pet’s face.
Subscription gifts
These are great because there is nothing better than a gift that keeps giving. I recommend purchasing at least a two- to three-month subscription.
• Universal Yums offers subscription boxes featuring snacks from all around the world. You can choose a country of origin for each month.
• Bespoke Post curates high-quality handcrafted items for men based on their interests.
• Pura is a digital plug-in air freshener that holds two different scents and can be set to specific timers. I was gifted this last year for my birthday and have given the Pura three times. They even carry the beloved Volcano scent by Capri Blue.
• Companies like Atlas Coffee Club offer subscriptions that provide people with coffee beans from around the world.
• Winc was voted Best Overall Wine Subscription by Forbes and makes a great gift!
Local gifts
• Lu and Kay Forever Links on Ming Avenue offers permanent bracelets or anklets that are welded together instead of closed with a clasp. My sisters and I will be doing this as a Christmas gift for each other.
• Bird Dog Arts at the Outlets at Tejon carries hundreds of art pieces from more than 100 California artists in various mediums. You can purchase paintings, jewelry, sculptures and more. Major bonus because they can ship worldwide.
• Sandstone Goods + Trading offers curated apparel and home goods with an earthly and minimalistic feel. They have a storefront and online shop.
• Club Skin Gym gives complete face workouts leaving your skin with a beautiful glow. They offer gift certificates for purchase.
• The Kitchen in downtown Bakersfield offers excellent cooking classes with Chef Richard.
Experiences
• Give a date night gift with an out-of-town restaurant gift card like Ember in Arroyo Grande and a gas card.
• An Airbnb gift card gives the gift of relaxation and memories for a lifetime.
• The Hollywood Dance Center offers dance classes for adults, from Jazz to Ballet. A few classes would make a fun gift.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.