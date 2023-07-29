“I’ve always loved the first day of school better than the last day of school. First are best because they are beginnings.” — Jenny Han

Ready or not, here it comes! Back-to-school season is quickly approaching on the calendar, after a long, hot summer. For some households, it’s sad to say goodbye to the “dog days of summer” with small schedules and later wake-up times. But for others, a new school year is a welcomed switch back into routine, and a fresh, new beginning!

Becca Bland is the director of marketing at Tejon Ranch. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker. The opinions expressed here are her own.