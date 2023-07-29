“I’ve always loved the first day of school better than the last day of school. First are best because they are beginnings.” — Jenny Han
Ready or not, here it comes! Back-to-school season is quickly approaching on the calendar, after a long, hot summer. For some households, it’s sad to say goodbye to the “dog days of summer” with small schedules and later wake-up times. But for others, a new school year is a welcomed switch back into routine, and a fresh, new beginning!
If your child is switching schools, or transitioning from middle school to high school, it can be a big step. Curriculum changes from junior high to high school, classrooms change and even new friends come into the mix. It’s all part of the growing up seasons of life, but showing up prepared is always a good idea.
Parents often see it as their job to equip their kids with everything they need to get in the classroom and get to work — and that’s a good thing. Preparing your student for their next chapter with encouraging words, a positive attitude and a backpack filled with trusted supplies to help them fuel up and learn will give them that boost of confidence every teen needs!
When it comes to back-to-school shopping, we’ve come up with a list of the top five back-to-school must-haves for high school students — sure to get them out of the house and into the classroom right:
1. The best backpack
It carries books, laptops, tablets, pencils and Sharpies, and possibly snacks for in between classes — but why not make something functional stylish, too! Backpacks come in all colors, patterns and sizes, but make it a part of your shopping date with your teen, and find the best backpack for their school day style. Pastel backpacks are having a moment for girls, and classic brands and colors are at the top of the list for guys. Make sure there are plenty of pockets for storage, and an easy-wipe fabric to keep your teen looking fresh.
2. A fun and functional water bottle
One of the essentials inside of that cool backpack is likely a reusable water bottle. Trending now are stickers to add to water bottle to express your high schooler’s likes — sometimes a conversation starter over lunch break. Big props if you can get your hands on a Stanley Thirst Quencher or a Yeti, which always fly off the shelves. But big price tag aside for the water bottles, these popular brands have a reputation for keeping water cold all day long, to keep your kiddo hydrated for hours.
3. Hip hair accessories
Hair claws are all the rage these days for teen girls. From large clips in matte colors to small hair claws for trendy hairstyles, hair accessories of the ’90s are on the rise! Headbands and hair bows can be a fun addition to an outfit, and you can find them at bargain prices at stores like H&M or Forever 21 (opening soon at Outlets at Tejon).
4. Comfy shoes, comfy kid
It’s a good thing that court sneakers and retro sneakers are popular in 2023, because they have the added bonus of being notoriously comfortable for growing teens and tweens. Brands like New Balance and Nike, and even the classic Converse will have your high schooler — guy or gal — jumping for joy! Check out the back-to-school sales, including BOGO clearances at Famous Footwear, Vans and Rack Room Shoes also located at the Outlets at Tejon.
5. The knockout outfit!
Last, but certainly not least, a knockout outfit for the first day — or even first week — of school has made the list here. Shopping solid colored tees and tanks for guys and girls can lead to building a good capsule wardrobe that includes essentials that can be worn again and again. Think solid black, white, gray, or even a pop of color, with the right jeans or denim skirt.
Vintage-inspired graphic tees (often featuring band names of our childhoods!) are also a vibe. American Eagle and Cotton On have dozens of top-selling tees and tanks in solid colors and ribbed styles, too (right now two for $30!). Cargo pants at American Eagle are marked down, and also pair well with a classic top. If your guy likes to dress up a little, Hawaiian button-down shirts show off that laid-back resort style, or snag a denim jacket as his fashion staple for fall.
So get out the calendar, count down the days, and get to shopping while the sales are hot. If these top five items make your shopping list, you’ll have high schoolers who are set for the school year.
Becca Bland is the director of marketing at Tejon Ranch. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker. The opinions expressed here are her own.
