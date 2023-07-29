Bring out the largest apples for the three finalists for 2023 Kern County Teacher of the Year.
Three educators were bestowed with this honor in May during a ceremony at Cal State Bakersfield.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bring out the largest apples for the three finalists for 2023 Kern County Teacher of the Year.
Three educators were bestowed with this honor in May during a ceremony at Cal State Bakersfield.
They are Kern High School District's Stockdale High School economics/math/career technical education teacher Brian Devitt; Delano Union School District's Almond Tree Middle School 6th grade special education teacher Yazmin Herrera; and Southern Kern Unified School District's Rosamond High Early College Campus' English teacher Veronica Karr.
They stood out among 56 Kern County teachers nominated for the honor, and are eligible to apply for the California Teacher of the Year program.
Here we share their stories of success in making a difference in the lives of Kern County students.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.