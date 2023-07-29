Teachers of the Year.JPG

The Kern County Teacher of the Year finalists, from left to right, are Veronica Karr, Yazmin Herrera and Brian Devitt.

 Courtesy of KCSOS

Bring out the largest apples for the three finalists for 2023 Kern County Teacher of the Year.

Three educators were bestowed with this honor in May during a ceremony at Cal State Bakersfield.

Tags

Recommended for you