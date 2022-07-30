There is plenty to look forward to at Bakersfield College this fall with an exciting line-up of new and improved services, events and facilities. And most importantly, we welcome the return to even more in-person instruction, activities and events.
Those returning to campus for the first time in a while will be treated to a host of upgrades to campus facilities funded with the Measure J bond proceeds. And the work continues! Here’s what to expect this fall:
Science and Engineering Building: This brand new, state-of-the-art, three-story building will open in the early part of the fall 2022 semester. It will feature offices, laboratories (including a robotics lab) and lecture halls for the Science and Engineering Department throughout approximately 70,000 square feet of space with atriums and skylights to brighten interior spaces.
New Welcome Center: Later in the fall, the Welcome Center will open to serve as a one-stop shop for new students and visitors. This new “front door” to the campus will be located in the former Administrative Building in the traffic circle at the Haley Street entrance. It will provide one central area for information on programs and services.
Renegade Promenade: With so many updates and new facilities at the Panorama Campus, it’s time to invite students past and present, their families and the community out to tour the campus. Join us from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the Renegade Promenade Alumni and Family Day hosted by the Bakersfield College Foundation. This free event will feature tours of new buildings, informational booths, performances by BC student music groups, and food and beverage sales from local vendors and the recently-opened Dining Commons. The event will also feature a concert by Mento Buru. For more information, check the Foundation's website at supportbc.org.
In-person Convocation and Welcome Week: These signature events welcoming new and returning students to the academic year will happen in-person this fall. The New Student Convocation is Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the outdoor theater. (Registration is required.)
Also, the Student Involvement Festival returns Sept. 1. This is the largest event during BC Welcome Week and encourages students to learn about the campus and become engaged and active members of Bakersfield College and the Bakersfield community. This is also an opportunity for students to learn about student organization and club offerings and get involved and engaged in our Renegade community!
Starbucks now open: The Coffee Shop in the Dining Commons is now open and serving Starbucks Coffee and drinks. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
New faces: More than 54 new tenure-track faculty and several new staff will join BC this fall.
Going solar: Construction will start this academic year on solar projects at the Panorama Campus, Weill Center in downtown Bakersfield and Delano campus. All should be completed by the start of the fall 2023 semester.
Athletics: All grass sports fields will undergo maintenance to improve playability and a new filtration system will be installed for both BC pools. Fall Sports Media Day this year is at 10 a.m. on Aug. 17 on the Memorial Stadium Concourse. The football season opener is Saturday, Sept. 3, at Memorial Stadium.
BC is always adding new events, programs and services. Stay updated with the latest news and information at bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Stacey Shepard is the program manager for marketing and public relations.
