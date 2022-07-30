Maybe you’ve been headed to Mammoth or Mount Whitney or decided to take the long way to Lake Tahoe or Yosemite. If this is the case, then you’ve likely driven on Highway 395, and you’ve likely thought it was a long stretch of nothing while doing it.

What to some passers-by appears to be only a flat expanse of uninhabited desert is actually an area packed with unique science and history just waiting to be explored.