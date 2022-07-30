Maybe you’ve been headed to Mammoth or Mount Whitney or decided to take the long way to Lake Tahoe or Yosemite. If this is the case, then you’ve likely driven on Highway 395, and you’ve likely thought it was a long stretch of nothing while doing it.
What to some passers-by appears to be only a flat expanse of uninhabited desert is actually an area packed with unique science and history just waiting to be explored.
To me, one of the most quintessential representations of California’s biological and geological diversity is that the 395 passes right between Mount Whitney and Badwater Basin, which are respectively the highest point in the contiguous United States and the lowest point, and sit less than 85 miles apart.
While Badwater Basin is tucked away behind rolling hills, stunning views of Mount Whitney and the whole eastern Sierra Nevada mountain range are visible on the drive, some years with snow-capped peaks well into the summer.
From Ridgecrest to Mono City, Highway 395 has fun for the whole family with hands-on learning experiences packed into every mile. Kids and adults alike will not quickly forget them.
Talk a walk to Fossil Falls
A portion of the drive close to the southernmost sierras is scattered with volcanic rocks that give clues to the area’s volcanic history. This area, the Coso Volcanic Field, has a history of flows occurring between 400,000 and 10,000 years ago. One of the coolest volcanic features to explore along this route has to be Fossil Falls.
While it does not contain actual fossils or an actual waterfall, the geological and historical clues tell a story of a valley that was once drastically different from what we see today. Geologists predict that Red Hill, a cinder cone that is visible from the highway, erupted about 10,000 years ago and the basaltic flows created a dam in the nearby glacial runoff river. Scientists believe this was Owens River which flowed into Owens Lake, one of the largest inland bodies of water in the United States, and brought life to the area until it dried up after being redirected to the Los Angeles Aqueduct in the early 20th century.
Over time, the river water flowed over the jagged basalt rock, smoothing it out and creating endlessly interesting bulbous shapes and pockets. To access this half mile out-and-back hike, or its adjoining campsite (with public vault toilets and a picnic area), exit onto Cinder Road. The formation drops into a chasm that is rather unexpected in the otherwise flat landscape, so if you’re looking from far away, you may miss this gem that is just waiting to be explored.
This area is named after the Coso people who inhabited the land for hundreds of years. To this day, evidence of the activity of the area’s indigenous people can be found, including obsidian arrowheads, although removing these artifacts from the area is strictly prohibited.
Step back in time at the Cerro Gordo Ghost Town
After going viral on YouTube in 2020 while spending the COVID-19 lockdown at his recently purchased ghost town, part-owner Brent Underwood is still living life in the middle of nowhere, although he is a little less lonely these days. After opening to the public last year, the ghost town at Cerro Gordo, which is Spanish for “fat hill,” has climbed its way to the top of the must-see areas in Owens Valley.
Around 45 minutes off of Highway 395, you’ll find the remains of a town that was a site for silver miners before its sudden abandonment when the silver vein and the area’s water supply were lost in addition to a devastating fire and falling lead and silver prices. Visitors have begun to stop in, whether that’s to experience the spot in person after following along on the YouTube channel, to learn more about the area’s history or even to substantiate rumors of the area’s paranormal activity.
Visiting the ghost town is currently free of charge and it's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-guided tours of the preserved buildings like the town’s general store and movie theater, which are filled with artifacts from the town’s history and set up like a museum. According to Underwood, the goal is to have the town’s hotel up and running for overnight guests in about a year and to offer guided tours at that time as well.
As for other activities in the area, Underwood suggests some nearby off-roading trails, including one that leads to an abandoned salt tram that transported salt from the Saline Valley to Owens Valley in the early 20th century. Visitors have expressed that the area can be hard to access without a four-wheel drive but the view from the hilltop town is truly stunning once the final seven-mile stretch of steep unpaved road is behind you.
Underwood’s YouTube channel, Ghost Town Living, is a fun corner of the internet to browse before your trip where you can see his monthly updates while fixing the place up and real-time discovery of the treasures tucked away in the once-forgotten town.
Explore Alabama Hills
If the large orange rocks of Alabama Hills look familiar to you, that may be due to the fact that hundreds of movies have filmed scenes here throughout the years. Some of the most notable include “Django Unchained,” “Iron Man,” “Gladiator,” “Star Trek: Generations,” and “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.”
It’s no surprise that so many have sought to capture these towering rocks with a stretching backdrop of snow-capped mountains as they make you feel transported to another planet. There are many hikes in the area that provide stunning views of both the smooth and rounded rocks in Alabama Hills and the towering jagged peaks of the Sierra Nevadas, both of which were formed as part of the same geological event.
There are a number of campsites within the National Scenic Area, with picnic tables, bathrooms and large spaces for RVs or trailers. Visitors enjoy the land for rock climbing, mountain biking, horseback riding, photography and hiking. One of the most popular hikes is to the Mobius arch, which perfectly frames the mountains with its smooth swooping orange form. It is an easy hike to reach this landmark at just over half a mile with plenty of other rock formations to explore along the way. And for those particularly interested in the numerous westerns that were filmed here, not far from Alabama Hills in Lone Pine is the Museum of Western Film History.
Visit the Manzanar National Historic Site
In 1942, after the passage of executive order 9066, more than 10,000 Japanese Americans were carted away to the Manzanar War Relocation Center, one of 10 incarceration camps of its kind, and held without due process or probable cause. After the camp’s closure in 1945, the site gradually gained historic designations before becoming a national historic monument in 1985.
Although many of the buildings at this World War II-era Japanese Internment Camp have since been relocated, a beautiful and thorough homage to the many families who were ripped from their homes now takes its place, providing an immersive experience for today’s visitors. There is both a driving loop and a walking path that take you around the camp and back to the time when hundreds of Japanese families inhabited the area by force.
The visitor center provides a very thorough recollection of the history and experiences of the site as well as recreations and interactive elements to give visitors a better idea of what the camp was like during its operation from 1942 to 1945. During this time, residents living in the heavily guarded and hastily constructed barracks managed to make the hostile area home as best as they could, eventually creating what resembled a tiny town, with a school, church, hospital, farming plots, a cemetery and more.
While the living conditions were far from ideal, the small community and personal stories paint a picture of human resilience while providing a space to understand the hardships so many endured and learn from our nation’s complicated history.
Wander through the Bristlecone Pines
In addition to having the world’s tallest tree and the world’s largest tree, California is also home to another astonishing wonder — the oldest trees in the world. In fact, these trees are not only the oldest trees in the world, but are among the oldest life forms on earth with at least one tree, Methuselah, aged over 5,000 years old.
More remarkable still is the environment that these trees have managed to survive in, with extremely low rainfall, strong winds, cold temperatures, low-nutrient soil and high elevations. Through these harsh conditions, the trees have adapted with great resilience, and can even shut down non-essential functions on bad years to focus only on long-term survival.
These majestic trees, although unassuming from a distance, tell a fuller story of the history of the ecosystem. When you get close to these ancient trees, you begin to notice the beautiful multicolored wood and strangely twisted texture. Patriarch Grove, which contains the largest Bristlecone Pine in the world, is one hike to explore off the highway, but can be considered a more major detour of just under an hour and a half from the main road.
If you’re looking for something a bit closer, the Methuselah Grove Hike (4.5 mile loop), Discovery Trail Hike (1-mile loop and self-guided tour) and the nearby Schulman Grove visitor center are just under 45 minutes from the highway, right outside of Big Pine. There are also a handful of other hikes in this day-use area as well as picnic tables and vault toilets.
Grab a bite at Erick Schat’s Bakery
After being guilty of driving hours out of the way just for my fill of the most perfect Dutch pastries or a mouthwatering loaf of Bacon Chili Cheeze bread, I would be remiss not to recommend this place to anyone and everyone passing through Bishop. The atmosphere is memorable and iconic with old-fashioned European-style detailing and glutenous goodness stacked from floor to ceiling.
If you struggle making decisions, you may need to make a day of this bakery. There is something for everyone at Schat’s, and from the sourdough to the pound cake to the cookies to the Cheeze bread, there is no going wrong.
And if you’re needing something more than a snack, they’ve got you covered there, too. The adjoining deli sells sandwiches and lunch items that can be enjoyed right then and there or taken for the drive. They also offer many more delicacies to pair perfectly with a long drive such as coffee, taffy, fresh juice, beef jerky and jams.
See unique scapes at ancient Mono Lake
To dive even more into the rich ecological history of the area, consider a stop at one of the oldest lakes in North America. Although stunning views (and strong smells) of this million-year-old lake can be taken in from the road, a few hours or even overnight trip could be worth it.
Mono Lake, sometimes called the Dead Sea of California, has no outlet and consequently a salt content two and a half times higher than the ocean. This not only makes a swim in the calm and briny waters a nice and easy float, but it also provides a very unique ecosystem of green algae, brine shrimp, alkali flies and more than 80 species of birds that have all found their place in the very delicate ecology of the ancient lake. It is well known for its tufa towers, which are pillars of calcium carbonate limestone that jut out of the water’s surface that make you feel like you’re on a beach vacation on the planet Mars.
And the best part is just how accessible it all is, with swimming, camping, hiking and boating open to the public via the Mono Lake Tufa State Natural Reserve. A one-mile self guided trail at South Tufa takes you through the natural history of the area and is the perfect way to spend an educational afternoon. Boating of all kinds is permitted, but access to the island is off-limits each year from April 1 to Aug. 1 to protect nesting birds.
