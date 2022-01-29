It has been a challenging time for all, but restaurants have had to stay especially nimble, navigating changing guidelines all while feeding people both hungry for sustenance as well as a sense of normalcy in their lives.
Whether opening in a pandemic or longtime establishments continuing to meet local needs, many local businesses have prevailed and made a name for themselves.
Dining columnist Pete Tittl has been on the scene, judging the best the community has to offer. What follows is only a sampling of some of his highest-rated restaurants from the last year.
Beloved spots like Red Pepper, Hodel's Country Dining, Hungry Hunter, Frugatti's, Moo Creamery and Two Goats & The Goose are joined by newer restaurants such as Blue Table Thai Cuisine, La Imperial Taqueria (in Bakersfield), ReMix Asian Kitchen, At C Fresh, New Vintage Grill (second location) and Mom's House, which brought the original team from J's Place back to the soul food business.
Enjoy these tidbits and for complete reviews as well as other local restaurant news, visit Bakersfield.com/food.
