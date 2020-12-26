We can all acknowledge that vegan food maybe isn’t our first option when it comes to dining out. But sometimes you can pleasantly surprise yourself when you step out of your comfort zone and try something new.
After opening the doors to the Bakersfield community almost two years ago, vegans, vegetarians and even 100 percent carnivores have embraced the plant-based cuisine offered at Vida Vegan. The secret to this spot’s success is co-owners Alejandro Ocampo and Mao Granada listening to their customers’ requests and turning non-vegan dishes into tasty vegan options.
Everything from empanadas to “chicken,” “beef,” curry and burgers graces the menu. And if you think you’ll be able to taste the difference, chances are you’ll be easily fooled. It’s all in the texture, according to Ocampo, and you’ll quickly realize that you’re not missing out on the real thing. If you’re craving some dessert, not being able to use eggs or butter doesn’t stop chefs from delivering soft, gooey and mouthwatering treats.
After a meal at Vida Vegan, you might just begin incorporating plant-based meals each week. The restaurant can help with that too — in January, it is planning on launching meal prep offerings, along with cold-pressed juices for a three-day cleanse.
Appetizers
Ema Sasic on the roasted corn: I'm from Illinois, so I love my corn, and I was a big fan of this dish. The lime chili mayo gave this dish a kick, but the cotija cheese and sour cream blended perfectly with it.
Julie Mana-ay Perez on the chili cheese fries: Vida Vegan's chili cheese fries are listed as "sharable" items on its menu, but one bite of this dish and you won't want to share with the rest of the table. It's based with crunchy fries and topped with Vida Vegan's famous three-bean chili, melted cheese and green onions.
ES on the tropical ceviche: I'm all about the shrimp when it comes to a traditionally made ceviche, but if I'm being honest, I didn't even notice it was missing from this delicious and tropical take. I really enjoyed the mix of fruits — pineapples, mangos and cucumbers — with cauliflower, pico de gallo and avocado. You get a great salty and sweet combination!
Entrees
JMP on the crispy Thai curry: This beautifully plated dish tastes as good as it looks. I'm a big fan of Thai food, so I couldn't wait to dig into Vida Vegan's version of Thai curry. This dish features steamed coconut rice, chopped potatoes, carrots, crispy chick'n all drizzled in a sweet yet savory Thai curry sauce.
ES on the Vida burger with dirty fries: This burger gives you everything you enjoy about In-N-Out, just without the super long lines in the drive-thru. I specifically ate the beyond beef patty on its own to see if I could taste a difference, and I honestly couldn't. The patty is seasoned wonderfully, and the vegan cheese melts just like any other cheddar cheese slice. Vida's take on the animal style fries also fulfills those In-N-Out cravings.
JMP on the empanadas: Having a Hispanic background, empanadas are one of my favorite foods — it's small and you could probably eat five of them guiltlessly. These Columbian empanada fritters are stuffed with ground "beef" crumbles, baked potatoes and Vida Vegan's homemade sauce all cooked to a perfect exterior crunch. The dish is also served with a side of Columbian aji and garlic aioli.
Desserts
ES on the chocolate chip and brownie cookie: Two of my favorite sweets in one! There are no eggs or butter used, but this cookie stands on its own and has a rich and yummy flavor. I may even try to recreate this at home.
ES on the peanut butter smores cookie: When you break into the middle of this giant cookie, that's where all the yummy goodness lies. The peanut butter flavor comes through wonderfully, while marshmallows sweeten the flavor up nicely.
JMP on the cinnamon roll: I don't have cinnamon rolls often because I can easily feel disgusted after tasting a combination of the frosted cream and the cinnamon roll. In Vida Vegan's case, I was blown away. The first thing I could taste was the frosted cream and it was sensational. The cinnamon roll was so soft and easy to piece off, and it wasn't overly coated with cinnamon. The combination of the frosted cream and the cinnamon hit the spot.
Drinks
ES on the hot Mexican chocolate: This was one of the most enjoyable hot chocolates I've ever had — and to think it's vegan! The blend of cinnamon and chili warms you up instantly and makes you want to cozy up to a fireplace. I'll definitely be having this again.
JMP on the caramel macchiato: I have coffee at least four days out of the week, so I was looking forward to this caramel macchiato. All of Vida Vegan's coffee is freshly roasted by Bakersfield Coffee Company. A caramel macchiato isn't something I order because I know from experience that this coffee is often overly sweet and too much for me to handle. Vida Vegan does this beverage justice — it uses the right amount of caramel and coffee so the flavors balance and it's light enough to drink throughout the day. You can order this served iced or hot.
