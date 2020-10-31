When you walk through the front door at PorkChop and Bubba's BBQ, the sweet smell of smoked meats will welcome you with open arms.
For a little over two years, owner Branden Slichter has been treating Bakersfield customers to his passion. His grandmother taught him everything he knows, he said, and before opening his restaurant, he used to grill up burgers, hot dogs and other pieces of meat for his railroad colleagues.
The taste of family tradition has gotten Slichter a lot of notice around town. The H Street location has become a staple for local barbecue lovers, and after landing at No. 14 on Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020, people passing through Bakersfield make sure to stop by for a taste.
There's plenty that will catch their attention. On a daily basis, Slichter will come up with interesting and sometimes wacky food combinations for specials, such as a turducken sammich, featuring a fried green tomato, house cured peppered duck bacon, smoked turkey and deep fried chick-chirones. Along with the tender and juicy meat selections, sides and other creative items make PorkChop and Bubba's BBQ a must-stop spot.
Sammiches and special items
Julie Mana-ay Perez on the da berry gouda burger
In between two perfectly toasted buns is a juicy patty, arugula, gouda cheese and one of PorkChop and Bubba's signature sauces. Da berry gouda burger has a subtle spice, but the combinations throughout the burger just hit like no other. The burger is also a specialty burger and is featured every Friday.
Ema Sasic on the hot link sammich
These hot links definitely have a kick to them, but they'll leave your tastebuds wanting more. Grilled onions also add to the delectable flavor. This dish came with a side of fried green beans, which helped cool down my tongue. I recommend trying the southwest ranch if you're looking for even more spice.
Meat
ES on the brisket and pulled pork
I truly don't know which one I liked more out of these two. Both were so tender, soft and totally melted in your mouth. I definitely recommend pairing these two with PorkChop and Bubba's homemade original and spicy BBQ sauce. It gives the meat that extra little oomph.
JMP on the smoked chicken wings
PorkChop and Bubba's BBQ is a place that doesn't need me to tell you how unique it is, or how delicious it is. One of their items, the smoked chicken wings in particular, is one of their porkytizers on the menu. Not only are these chicken wings smoked, but they're covered in this creamy and delicious Alabama white sauce. I've had wings before at a variety of places, but PorkChop and Bubba's BBQ takes the win on one of the best wings I've ever had.
ES on the smoked chicken wings
I found myself saying "This is the best (fill in the blank) I've ever had" while eating here, but I mean it when I say these were the best chicken wings (and I'm not even a wing person!). Aside from the meat effortlessly falling off the bone, what really sold this for me was the Alabama white sauce the wings were covered in. It's a different flavor than anything I've ever tried before, but in the best way possible. Give it a try and then ask what's in it — it'll definitely blow your mind!
JMP on the ribs and chicken
When I imagine PorkChop and Bubba whipping up one of their creations in the kitchen, all I can think about are the quality and love that goes into every dish. Both their ribs and chicken are as tender, moist and delicious as can be. Their seasoned ribs and chicken fall off the bone effortlessly. I suggest trying their sauces, which are made in-house, to pair with the barbecue, like the original BBQ sauce, spicy BBQ sauce and mustard sauce.
Porkytizers and sides
ES on the macaroni and cheese
You simply cannot have barbecue without mac and cheese, and this smooth, creamy goodness hit the spot with each meat offering. I would have been satisfied eating an entire tub of this side if that was an option.
JMP on the fried green beans
One of my favorite appetizers of all-time happens to be fried green beans, so when I see this item on a menu, I have to have it. PorkChop and Bubba's serves up fried green beans — crunchy on the outside and firm on the inside — but what really highlights this appetizer is the chipotle sauce served with it. After eating some of PorkChop and Bubba's spicy items, this appetizer definitely helped me cool down my taste buds. The chipotle sauce is creamy, rich, flavorful and a small dish you don't want to miss out on.
ES on the garlic tater tots
I forget how much I enjoy tater tots since I don't see them on menus too often, but boy am I glad they were available here. Sprinkled with garlic on top, these tots were the perfect combination of crispy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. They might just become your favorite side ever.
JMP on the potato chips
One side item I'm not used to having are potato chips but these aren't ordinary potato chips. They combine perfectly as any side that's a part of PorkChop and Bubba's menu. They're crispy, crunchy and seasoned to perfection.
