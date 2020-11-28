If there's a restaurant in town that nails its salty and sweet combinations, it's Locale Farm to Table Eatery.
When owner Heather Laganelli opened her restaurant more than five years ago, she wanted Bakersfield to have a place that served real, minimally processed food. Since then, she's made a name for the eatery by utilizing locally sourced and organic ingredients and changing up the menu frequently.
One bite into any menu item and guests will immediately taste that fresh produce that Locale prides itself on. Figs bring a delightful sweet surprise to a burger, while sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts fight over which one you'll enjoy more in one of Locale's bowls.
Locale also isn't shy about introducing customers to new flavors and combinations. Most people would think the cowboy tacos are filled with pulled pork, when really it's jackfruit calling the shots. Other sweet and salty ingredients combine in unsuspecting ways that will keep you coming back for more.
Greens and bowls
Ema Sasic on the stone fruit and field greens: This salad is exactly what combining salty and sweet flavors is all about. Sautéed stone fruit is paired with blistered Brussels sprouts, avocado, candied walnuts, bacon and chives and topped with creamy chevre (or goat cheese) and a citrus vinaigrette. Whatever ingredient combination you get perfectly complements each other.
Julie Mana-ay Perez on the sweet potato and Brussels sprouts bowl: This was my first time eating Brussels sprouts so I dove into the dish with an open mind. This dish was loaded with uncured applewood smoked bacon bits, gouda cheese, a creamy gruyere pecorino romano, an over easy egg based with diced sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts and drizzled with aioli. There were so many sensational savory flavors and textures in this dish — from the crunchy bacon bits to the creamy cheese. I almost forgot I was eating Brussels sprouts!
Burgers and tacos
JMP on the bacon and fig burger with sweet potato fries: In between two toasted buns sits an unusual yet juicy and delicious fig chutney burger with uncured applewood smoked bacon strips, creamy chevre, provolone cheese, caramelized onions and field greens. Burgers are one of my favorite foods to eat, and Locale has made it number one on my list of one of the best I've ever had. The juicy fig, caramelized onions and chevre really help bring this dish together and make it so flavorful and unforgettable.
ES on the cowboy tacos: I got to try the pulled pork and jackfruit versions of these tacos, and they're both great. Without reading the menu, you probably wouldn't even know you're eating jackfruit and not meat. These tacos come topped with avocado, corn, black beans, tomatoes, onions, chipotle ranch bbq and fritos, which vegetarians and vegans can indulge in as well.
Beverages
ES on the fresca drink: This seasonal drink was so refreshing. It featured a beautiful blend of grapes, blackberries, strawberries, lemons and plums that surprisingly isn't too sweet. Because this drink is comprised of local seasonal fruit, it's always changing, so you never know which yummy flavor combination you might get.
JMP on the house-made Italian soda with cream: If there's one thing Locale does different, it's its unique ingredients paired with ordinary foods. Among a few of its unique beverages was the Italian soda with cream. From that first sip, my eyes enlarged and began thinking, "I must have more." The Italian soda with cream tasted like strawberries and cream with a slight taste of ginger ale, but I promise you, this is the perfect afternoon pick-me up.
Dessert
JMP on the heaven on earth: The word "wow" came out of my mouth when I saw this dish arrive on the table. Not only did it look delicious, but it's everything you'd hope for in a dessert — full of chocolate hazelnut, a crispy and grilled croissant for texture, creamy marshmallow goodness, sautéed bananas, sliced almonds and PB Jack almond butter make this the perfect dessert for any day.
ES on the heaven on earth: Yes, heaven really does exist, and it's this dessert. I've been a chocolate hazelnut lover all my life, and having it on a croissant is one of the best ways to enjoy it. The addition of almond butter and marshmallow cream really took this dish to the next level and completely satisfied my sweet tooth. The crunch from the almonds was a nice touch as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.