Celebrating Valentine's Day might look a little different this year, but you can still count on Sonder to make the day special.
For around 2 1/2 years, Sonder has found new ways to spruce up the dining scene in Bakersfield and appreciate all of food's flavors. Ryan Meloche, one of the owners of the eatery, wanted to bring a bit of Los Angeles to the Central Valley. Inside a sleek and cool atmosphere awaits you, while the food and drink offerings add to the overall good time.
Meloche said the menu gets updated every four months to bring in unique flavor combinations and show off chefs' skills. Guests can start off their meal by enjoying seven bruschetta options, ranging from the classic tomato, basil and balsamic combination to more sweet options featuring fresh berries and apricot jam. Pasta, steak and seafood entrees make great meals for romantics any time of year.
Various cocktails, beers and wines make the perfect pairings. Items such as the watermelon margarita and About Time cocktail feature the restaurant's very own fresh pressed juices. Whether you're trying Sonder out for the first time or are a returning customer, you'll grow fonder with the eatery with each bite and sip.
Bruschetta
Ema Sasic on the OG: There's nothing wrong with sticking to the basics, and Sonder has found a way to bring the flavors of Italy with this classic bruschetta. On top of soft bread you have tomatoes, basil, a balsamic reduction, parmesan and extra virgin olive oil. Every bite is flavorful, and no ingredient overpowers the other.
Julie Mana-ay Perez on the Republique: If there was one dish that impressed me, it was the fancy bruschetta board. A lot of what makes Sonder stand out as an eatery is the unique combinations. You get sweet honey, brie cheese, fresh berries and coffee salt on this bruschetta. I promise you, it was one of the best things I've ever eaten — savory and sweet all at once.
ES on the G.O.A.T.: Three simple ingredients fill you with such joy as you're enjoying this bruschetta. Apricot jam gives you just the right amount of sweetness while creamy goat cheese and arugula even out the flavor. I never would have thought about mixing these ingredients but after eating them together I realized that they're the perfect combination.
JMP on the Duxelle: When I first glanced at the Duxelle, I thought it was a sweet bruschetta combination. I was wrong — placed on bruschetta was gooey brie cheese, roasted mushrooms and caramelized onions with balsamic reduction drizzled on top. It was love at first bite. The brie cheese with the combination of roasted mushrooms and balsamic reduction was a flavorful sensation.
Entrees
JMP on the spaghetti sofrito: Sometimes when you eat pasta, you start to feel heavy because of the major carb load, but Sonder's spaghetti sofrito hit different — it was lightweight, flavorful and fresh. Pair this dish with Sonder's red sangria for a satisfying meal.
ES on the spaghetti sofrito: What really made this dish stand out for me was how light the sauce is. Oftentimes marinara sauce feels heavy and fills you up too quickly, but you won't have a problem with that with this dish. San Marzano tomatoes bring a unique flavor, but carrots, celery and onions add a beauty of their own. You also get a taste of Sonder's housemade ricotta, which when mixed with the pasta sauce gives you an even lighter flavor.
JMP on the filet and shrimp: Two years ago, I had my first steak and since then I've been trying to find the best steak in town whenever I go out to eat. Sonder's filet mignon has to be by far the best — it's tender, buttery and sensational. What more can you want? Though the steak was the star of the dish, it was paired with shrimp that is so savory, creamy mashed potatoes and seasoned zucchini.
ES on the filet and shrimp: I don't mean to brag, but Sonder's filet mignon is one of the softest pieces of steak I've had in a long time. We didn't even need to tell the chef how to prepare the steak — he knew exactly what he was doing. The shrimp was also soft and seasoned so well. Creamy mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables — we had zucchini — also come with this dish, and before you know it you'll have a clean plate. This is a perfect plate to share between two people, unless you want to have all this goodness to yourself.
Drinks
ES on the watermelon margarita: Sonder prides itself on its fresh pressed juices, and that freshness was felt in this cocktail. Lime juice and watermelon syrup give you a great tart and sweet balance. For an added kick, cayenne pepper is sprinkled on top, which you don't see too often, but it'll leave your tastebuds with a lasting impression.
JMP on the About Time: Sonder's the perfect spot to meet up with someone, not only because of the delicious food options but also because of their speciality libations. Their About Time drink was as fresh as it looked — Uncle Val's botanical gin, lime juice and cucumber rose syrup.
ES on the Pessimist by Daou: Red wine and I don't usually go well, often because I find blends that are too dark, but this Pessimist, unlike its name, was bright and cheery! You can taste so many berry flavors with each sip while also picking up on smoky notes of truffle and roasted coffee accompanied by floral accents. This wine was paired with the filet and shrimp dish and added to the yumminess.
JMP on the red sangria: Ordering a sangria can be a hit or miss experience, but Sonder does it right with this drink. Sonder's red sangria was both fruity and delicious — a concoction made of Don Q limon rum, peach schnapps, pinot noir, lime juice and Sprite. It's so good you'll probably want a second drink!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.