Remember when couples were "going steady?" Guys would give their best gals a letterman jacket after the big game. Then, they’d take them out for a night on the town, with a milkshake and a drive-in movie, like an episode of “Happy Days."
It’s time to bring the good ‘ole days back.
Say goodbye to "Netflix and chill," and make an effort to put the spark back in dating life, while still keeping it fun and on the casual side, if you wish.
With plenty of "salty and sweet" options in Bakersfield, there are many new ideas to get couples started. But if you need a bit of help, keep reading for one of our suggestions for a great summer date night idea.
The Glitz Cafe
For some, The Glitz Cafe might be off the beaten path, but the food is well worth the drive. Located at the former Rocket Shop location on Union Avenue, next to the Bakersfield Municipal Airport, if you’re a fan of soul food and diner-style cafés, this is the place for you.
The location, which opened in the last year, has been spruced up with a more modern, sleek decor for guests to make themselves at home, no matter the occasion.
Start with an appetizer, such as the shrimp and fries basket or order a round of drinks — the lemon drop and strawberry margarita are excellent choices to liven up the conversation a bit. If alcohol isn’t your style, The Glitz Café serves Kool-Aid, with your choice of red or purple, that will remind you of summers as a child, and of course, classic fountain drinks.
Just like your mama’s home cooking, there are many comforting dishes, such as the meatloaf, catfish and ribs. If you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, go out on a limb and try the ox tail. Trust us, it’s a good choice. Each dish has rich flavor with seasoning and spices. Each plate is also served with cornbread.
We can’t forget about the side dishes — mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, mac ‘n’ cheese or the dirty rice.
The server at The Glitz Café recommended trying the ox tail with jasmine rice and gravy. The combination of the jasmine rice with gravy and the ox tail is a complementary flavor that you are sure to enjoy.
The classic chicken and waffles plate really tops off the soul food experience. The waffles were fluffy with a cinnamon and sugar flavor, topped with fluffy whipped butter, and crispy, juicy chicken. The syrup comes on the side, so you can decide how much you want on your meal.
These are family-style portions, so even if you don’t eat it all in one sitting, there will be plenty to take home, or order a couple of plates and share to try a variety. It’s a large menu, and there is something for everyone, though the catfish is a favorite among many.
If you do still have room for dessert afterward, the peanut butter pie is creamy and will melt in your mouth, or choose from one of the fruit options, like the apple pie and peach cobbler. Topped with ice cream and whipped cream, you can’t go wrong.
Dine in: The café opens at 4 p.m. for dinner nightly. 2000 S. Union Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93307
If you’re full from the meal or just want to opt for a dessert date, take a drive over to the new Rollin’ Creamery ice cream spot on Calloway Drive. It will also give you more time with that someone special, if you aren’t quite ready for the night to end.
Rollin’ Creamery
Whether you and your date have differing opinions when it comes to your taste buds, the ice cream options from the Rollin’ Creamery establishment, in the Riverlake Galleria shopping center, will leave both parties happy and satisfied with a variety of choices.
Rolled ice cream has become a trend in larger cities, such as Los Angeles, and is a staple in Thailand and Singapore. Mike Anguiano’s son had been watching videos on YouTube and given that he’s a teenager and ready to work, he mentioned the idea to Anguiano and the idea rolled out from there.
A modern-day ice cream shop, Rollin’ Creamery was originally founded by a Bakersfield native in Orange County, Josh Lackey, and eventually found its way back to town with new management, under the leadership of Anguiano and Xochitl Vizcaino.
The pandemic put a halt to their plans, but they were able to open in late May of this year.
Upon first visit, it can be overwhelming with all of the ice cream flavors on the wall, but have fun with it. And, have no fear, the owners or employees will be able to walk you through the process by asking what you like and whether you’re the kind of person who tries something different at a restaurant or sticks to the same item.
A few options that lean on the non-traditional side include the black sesame Thai tea and ube. Other flavors, such as cookies 'n' creme, cookie butter, Andes Mint chocolate chip, strawberry cheesecake or sea salt caramel are exemplary ice cream choices.
All of Rollin’ Creamery’s ingredients are mixed in-house, and the dairy products are supplied locally, too. It’s all about the community for the couple.
The ice cream spot has only been open for a couple of months, but they’ve recognized a lot of regular customers already.
The top five flavors at Rollin’ Creamery currently are:
Caramel coconut delight
Fudge brownie
Fruity pebbles
Strawberry cheesecake
Salted caramel
Dine in: Visit their website, https://www.rollincreamery.net/ for hours and the complete menu of ice cream flavors. The ice cream shop is located at 5613 Calloway Drive, Suite 500.
