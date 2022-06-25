Salmon Creek came up as the first and only suggestion for my backpacking friends' trip this year to the southern Sierra Nevada. Larry suggested it, no one challenged him, and so it came to be.
It took us more than an hour to wind our way from Larry's mountain cabin in Wofford Heights to Kern Plateau. Along the way, we talked about how our kids had grown up too fast and that now was time to get an electric bike. I got so dizzy my friend Sherod had to pull over.
Cloud cover brightened our day when we got to the trailhead. It was a cool Saturday in late spring, and we launched at 2:32 p.m. in a happy mood. We stopped at 2:47 to admire and photograph a split tree that had fallen straight through a pair of survivors. Some of us also rested.
Maybe 10 minutes after that we at the back of the hiking line — my friend Mario and I — stopped to make adjustments. He used my pocketknife to add a notch to his belt. His jeans had been slipping on the trail, an unfortunate result of his recent portion control. That weekend we fixed him right up.
Ten minutes later we paused for him to put in another notch. Sherod took the opportunity to remove his left hiking shoe, pull off the sock and pluck a beetle the size of a marble from his toes. It wasn't a pebble after all.
Pine and cedar shaded most of the trail, though now and again they just lay dead across a sunny path. Wildflowers of all shapes and colors clustered along the trail — rarely far from it, oddly — tiny white flowers and towering golden blooms like trail markers. One of those red snow plants nearly got trampled standing in the center of the path on our way in and the way out.
The burbling of a creek echoing up from below told us we must be getting close. A few rest stops later, at 3:40 p.m., Mario and I caught up with the other three pilgrims and shed our packs at an unremarkable campsite with a pleasant little pool. Surely there was somewhere better down the trail, and our intention was to find it. We left our packs behind just in case.
Five minutes later, we found our best option. But unconvinced, we carried on past three or four opportunities for a quick dunk. The occasional breeze swept slow and cool through the trees.
Shadows had grown long by the time we made it to within maybe half a mile of the top of Salmon Creek Falls. A series of slippery pools lined the bottom of a great granite funnel. We could cross them if we wanted it badly enough, but only Larry did. It became my assignment to call ahead and douse his ambitions.
On the way back each of us walked up and stuck his nose into the bark crevices of a cedar tree along the path. Vanilla, near as I can tell. Always vanilla.
One of us got a fire going back at the second camp, and the rest gathered wood. Bats crisscrossed the sky. Not one mosquito. Come to think of it, there was no poison oak and no sign of stinging nettles — none that made it into my notebook, at least.
After freeze-dried lasagna, I took one last look at the night. Orange campfire light climbed 20 or 30 feet up the trees around camp. Just above was complete darkness, and beyond that, treetops formed silhouettes against the starry sky. Our human activity went only so far, well short of the heavens, and yet the transition looked almost within reach.
I retired to my hammock, not contemplating until the next morning whether one of the trees I'd anchored to might be dead and ready to crash down on me.
The prize for rising first on Sunday was the beautiful stillness of the mountain, and then being the one to interrupt it. Breakfast offered the familiar luxuries of hot coffee around the campfire and instant biscuits and gravy.
Usually I hike in long sleeves and pants to protect my skin from sun, plants and insects. I pick quick-drying fabrics that won't put me at risk of hypothermia if I get sucked into a swimming hole too close to evening. That day I also wore Crocs and a waterproof hat in case an opportunity for a dip presented itself, which it always does with that attitude. I waded into a pool, submerged myself and exited fully clothed and drenched head to toe, refreshed and dripping for the hike ahead.
But before we could return to the trail it was announced Mario had misplaced his smartphone. The device was still sending data to his Bluetooth speaker, and so Sherod tried using music to triangulate the phone's position, which stoked our interest more than any advantage it ended up offering.
"Where were you when you took off your pants?" my friend Dingo asked Mario, hoping he could retrace his steps. That's about when Mario found his phone on the path to the pool. (Again with the wisdom of quick-drying garments.) We hit the trail.
A well-prepared backpack holds together despite the obstacles hikers encounter — logs, brush, climbs of varying difficulty. Such was not the case with the packs Mario and I prepared. Every eighth of a mile or so we stopped and checked whether everything we'd tied on still held together. I tightened the straps holding his speaker, then turned around, and he adjusted the tension on my folding chair.
It's not every trip I make time for a practical joke, but this time I'd brought Tic Tacs for uphill bursts of energy. I pulled the plastic box from my pocket and shook it fast. The line of hikers stopped abruptly. Rattlesnake sounds are always good for a laugh.
One last plod up a hillside, a final cut across the mountain and we were back at the trailhead. Right then the folding chair slipped off my pack to the ground by Sherod's truck.
On the drive back along Forest Road 22S12, a large sign read "No Motorcycles Allowed." Behind it was parked a motorcycle. It felt good to be back in civilization.
