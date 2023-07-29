Emily Poole Callahan and Adrian Muro.jpg

Adrian Muro and CSUB Dean of Students Emily Poole Callahan. Callahan is Muro’s mentor in the ’Runner Scholars Mentor Program, which will launch its second year on Aug. 28, the start of the university’s academic year. The program helps freshmen with everything from academic progress to assistance navigating life as a new college student. Muro went from a tough semester to landing on the dean’s list, thanks to Callahan’s help.

 Albert Baker / CSUB

It was the start of the 2022 academic year, and CSUB’s dean of students was assigned to mentor a first-generation college student as part of the `Runner Scholars Mentor Program. So she sent an email of introduction, announcing to the new Roadrunner, “I’m your person.”

The reply surprised her.