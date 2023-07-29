It was the start of the 2022 academic year, and CSUB’s dean of students was assigned to mentor a first-generation college student as part of the `Runner Scholars Mentor Program. So she sent an email of introduction, announcing to the new Roadrunner, “I’m your person.”
The reply surprised her.
“She emailed me back and said, ‘I have a check for $2,500 and have no idea what to do with it.”
It was a powerful reminder to Emily Poole Callahan, who operates the mentorship program, that many students need assistance navigating not just college, but life.
“That money was part of her financial aid package,” Callahan said. “The idea that she would get money to go to school was so foreign to her. She was nervous and wanted to give it back, but I connected her with a financial aid adviser. That student just didn’t have anybody to talk to or go to.”
The 'Runner Scholars Mentor Program was launched one year ago to fill that void, connecting each incoming freshman with Cal State Bakersfield faculty or staff members who volunteer their time to offer guidance, a sympathetic ear, connections to resources and a gentle nudge to students who learn pretty quickly — sometimes the hard way — that college is much different from high school. Most students stay with the first-year program throughout the term, with interactions ranging from frequent to a couple of times per semester, depending on each student’s needs.
Callahan said that all it takes for some students to give up on their college journey is one bad semester, as math major Adrian Muro learned before he met Callahan and, with her help, began to dig himself out of a hole he thought was too deep to escape.
“Honestly, I believe that the program helped me get back on track on my academic career through introducing me to Emily. I went from failing a complete course load to being on the dean's list and being offered a position as a resident advisor in student housing,” said Muro, who noted that Callahan helped him prepare for the job interview.
“With Adrian, when he says, ‘I got the job and thank you,’ it’s special,” Callahan said. “It’s a reminder of what we do. He was having a really tough time his first year. I also had really tough times in college. It’s our way of sending the message that a bad semester doesn’t define your abilities to be successful.”
Kimberly Carmona, international and graduate admissions officer, joined CSUB around the time the mentorship program got off the ground and saw volunteering as a chance to get to know the students, university and community. She mentored two Roadrunners, who became friends with each other during their meetings. One student, a criminal justice major, has already told Carmona he expects to see her face in the stands when he graduates.
“As much as I helped them, I feel like they helped me more,” Carmona said. “I think it’s a great reminder of why we do what we do. It’s going beyond the emails and the phone calls and Zooms and connecting with a student one on one to help them with real-life things that are happening. It’s beyond their educational journey; it’s a life journey they’re experiencing.”
The `Runner Scholars Mentor Program is one of several resources at the university to help students feel a sense of belonging so that they stay focused on their studies and earn their college degree. Callahan, who has been at CSUB for 15 years, is one of several staff and faculty members who teach a class that is mandatory for all incoming freshmen.
“It’s one of the most important courses we have because it allows students a full semester of learning what CSUB has to offer,” Callahan said. “They may think they’re prepared by the time they leave high school, but until they’re actually in college, it's difficult to navigate expectations.”
CSUB also helps students and their families with the transition by hosting a series of programs and events that begin the summer before the academic year and culminate with New Students and Family Weekend, a festive beginning to the semester that welcomes Roadrunners to student housing and offers resource fairs, seminars for parents and more. The emotional highlight comes the day before the fall semester with New Student Convocation on Aug. 27.
“It’s the bookend of a student’s career,” Callahan said. “New Student Convocation is at the beginning. The best part for me is the special pinning ceremony, where parents and family friends transfer the commitment and responsibility for their student to the university. The parents are given a pin, which they give to their student as a way of saying, ‘We’re proud of you.’ And the student pins their parents and says, ‘Thank you.’”
Jennifer Self is senior director of strategic communications and public information officer at CSUB.
