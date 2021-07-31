The traditional definition of charisma is “the magnetic and charming personal quality that draws people to someone,” and that’s exactly what you’ll experience when in the presence of Rubi Zetino. Even with the spelling, Zetino adds her own touch to the word, with a "z."
Now a photographer and branding consultant of Charizma Co, Zetino is helping others tell their own story and use their voice through their work.
Zetino had never picked up a camera until she had her firstborn son in 2008, and constantly snapped pictures of her baby.
She had already explored a variety of other professions, including theater, had a year of fashion design schooling under her belt and got her manicurist license, because she went to beauty school.
“I believe every pivotal moment in my life has been founded on faith, you know?” said Zetino.
Zetino was in the car one day when a commercial came on, and it happened to be Auntie Anne of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, talking about her journey and how she started baking from her kitchen and how the business has grown. It stuck with Zetino.
“I remember walking in and immediately that answer was I liked photography and the passion for it, honestly, came from being a mom, because I couldn’t put the camera down when my son was born and I thought I could do something with that,” said Zetino.
She told her husband she thought she was going to be a photographer, which at that point, she’d had some inconsistencies in the professions or hobbies she’d previously tried.
“He looked at me and he’s like ‘you don’t even have a camera,’” Zetino recalled.
Just two weeks after that, Zetino booked her first wedding, for a neighbor.
“I had, at that point, only picked up my camera to take pictures of my son, but I saw an opportunity and I said, 'I'll take your pictures,'” added Zetino.
The bride’s father essentially purchased Zetino’s first camera equipment and so began her journey as a wedding photographer.
“I feel like each one of my children — has been a parallel of a new level for me, each one of them,” said Zetino.
By the time she had her second child, her business was moving from part-time to full-time, which was a hard transition. Being a full-time mom and business owner definitely had its own set of hurdles.
But, in October 2015, Zetino was close to calling it quits with her business. She and her husband experienced one of the most challenging seasons they’d ever walked through.
She planned out what she thought would be her last wedding in Mexico, and was fully prepared to focus on her family when she returned.
Upon coming back from that trip, she turned down 10 weddings, and in March of the following year, she felt a stirring that she needed to start it again, but she didn’t want to do things the way she had been. She told her husband about it, and he asked if she was sure.
“God has to do something crazy to show me that I need to keep pursuing this,” Zetino said of that moment.
Sure enough, a couple of weeks later, an Instagram ad for a Jasmine Star conference popped up in her feed for a workshop she’d be hosting in Los Angeles. Jasmine Star, a photography and business strategist, became that confirmation person to her during that season that she was meant to keep going.
It was one of the biggest investments Zetino made with her business at that point, and it was one of the moments where her mentality shifted.
She told her husband and he told her she had to do it. She let him know that if she went to the conference, she was going to pursue it wholeheartedly, no holding back, and he agreed.
Zetino walked away from that conference a different person than she walked in.
“My biggest dream was that my business would grow to the capacity that he could leave his job,” said Zetino, adding that it would allow them to be home with their kids together more and do things when they wanted to.
Recently, her husband was able to do just that, as he started his own business, “ArrowZ,” building and designing functional woodworking pieces.
Zetino’s business and photography has continued to gain success over the years, and it was in 2016 that she started expanding her business mindset and was introduced to the concept of branding.
Slowly, her business started becoming more than just her photography, and more about quality content, overall. Charizma Co. was the next organic transition for Zetino’s business after working with Leslie Vega Design for her website.
It was also Zetino’s genuine love for people and building a community, or network, of support with photographers and creatives. They would ask her questions about dressing clients for photo shoots, locations, concepts and how clients ultimately trust her.
Zetino’s assistant, Liz Vasquez, has been with her through some of the changes over the last couple of years and was brought on full-time early this year.
“I love who she is as a person,” said Vazquez.
Vazquez has learned a lot from Zetino.
“First of all, her relationship with her clients and the people who surround her,” Vazquez said of what she’s taken away from working with Zetino.
Vazquez noted she has learned how to do things the right way, whether that’s the customer service side of business or overall communications.
Zetino’s biggest discovery in photography was the moment her mindset and business shifted. When she and her husband went through the challenging season and she ultimately came back to her love of photography, everything changed.
“That’s when I started working on my editing style, because I no longer wanted pretty — I wanted texture and rawness, and I wanted it to feel like real life,” said Zetino.
She started to see the beauty in the not-so-perfect.
“All of her work is natural,” said Vazquez, adding that Zetino brings the passion and the connection of those in the photos, so you can feel the emotions of those photographed.
“I’m an all-in photographer, so from the start, I ask a lot of questions,” said Zetino.
She wants to know the backstory and why those portraits matter in that moment and the story that is woven into it.
“There’s always a story form in my head that processes early on,” said the photographer.
Zetino said it’s about creating a brand that her clients are proud of. One that says what you bring to the table, what you’re proud of and the narrative that’s out there on who you are.
Erika Dixon, owner of Blazeny Co., an all inclusive wedding planning for the bride and family. Along with her daughter Breonna McGowen, Dixon experienced their brand change firsthand as one Zetino's first branding consultant clients.
"I can't even put into words everything she did," said Dixon, explaining that everything from their name and prices to the quality of their customers changed.
Dixon added that for creatives, without branding, business can be a tricky thing because you're so focused on what you have and your product, and believe it to be perfect.
"You have to get out of your own way," added Dixon.
It's one thing to put into words, but Zetino puts into practice what she teaches. Zetino doesn't see her clients as just another account or another assignment to check off.
Zetino is "skilled and understanding," "compassionate, smart" and "she will learn what you're passionate about."
Dixon wants people to know that it isn't Zetino's brand you're taking on, simply because she's the consultant. Each brand speaks to the person she is working with, and as Zetino's brand DNA concept states, "no two businesses are the same."
For Zetino, it all goes back to connection. Connection with her clients and the connection they have with their own audiences and clients.
”You've got treasure. You've got purpose. You've got a story. You've got valuable things to sell to people and they need your service or they need your product, but we need to show them, we need to package it. We need to give it a voice. We need to present it with pictures and videos, and then we release it,” said Zetino.
Zetino is always leveling up, personally and professionally, and the next step for her is moving her office to the new Mesh Cowork building downtown. It will allow for more opportunities to work with others and contine to grow her team.
For more information about Rubi Z and Charizma Co., or to sign up to partner with her for your business, visit her website, https://charizma.co/. You can also follow her on Instagram for beautiful photos, daily inspiration and insight: @Charizma.co and @iam_rubiz.
