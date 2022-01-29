When you think of Kern County and Bakersfield, does the word “romantic” pop into your head? Maybe not, but that depends on what you consider “romantic.”
As Valentine’s Day approaches, Bakersfield Life went in search of local romantic ideas for celebrating the day of love.
Valentine’s Day wasn’t always filled with love. Historians trace its mid-February origins to the pagan holiday Lupercalia, which celebrated fertility. Men would strip naked and sacrifice a goat, or dog. Young boys would take strips from the animals’ hides and whip young women with them to promote fertility.
Things now are tamer. And trust me, if a young man wants to charm and impress a lady today, he would best take another approach.
Our first stop in our search for romantic ideas was at Visit Bakersfield, where we found manager David Lyman. Accustomed to fielding tourism questions, Lyman allowed that the pandemic has closed some venues and threatens others. He advises people to keep their plans flexible. Confirm reservations as Valentine’s Day nears.
“Do you like to dance?” Lyman asked and suggested the Valentine's Ball 2022 Dinner & Dance presented by Elements Venue & MG Events on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Elements Venue.
“Do you like music?” If the answer is yes, Lyman suggested going to the Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame for Valentine’s Day with the Beatles, featuring tribute band Abbey Road on Feb. 14.
“Do you like movies?” Cuddle in the balcony of the historic Fox Theater to watch the classic rom-com “Pillow Talk,” with Doris Day and Rock Hudson on Valentine's Day.
“Do you like sunsets?” Watch the changing colors of the sky above the twinkling city lights from any number of locations along the 1.5 miles of Panorama Park.
“Do you like local beer?” Bubble over with love as you hop (pun intended) along the Bakersfield Brewery Trail to sample local brews.
If you can’t decide on just one place to celebrate Valentine’s Day, Lyman suggested making your way along the Bakersfield Selfie Trail, snapping selfies of you and your love at 20 unique Bakersfield locations.
More information about the Bakersfield Brewery Trail and the Bakersfield Selfie Trail can be found on the Visit Bakersfield website visitbakersfield.com.
Mike Stepanovich, a recognized local wine expert, who writes and teaches about viticulture, suggested two local restaurants for celebrating Valentine’s Day.
Uricchio’s Trattoria — specifically the Wine Room, where he described the food as spectacular.
“If you’re skeptical, go to Italy and see for yourself. When I was in Italy, I kept thinking, Wow! This is great. And I’ve had food every bit as good and only had to go to the corner of 17th and K. The service is splendid, everything you could hope for a romantic evening. The wine list is good and corkage reasonable, if you wanted to bring in a special bottle. Owner Claire Uricchio is the ultimate hostess.”
Horse in the Alley — which was previously known as TL Maxwell’s and before that as The Office.
“The bar alone is romantic and the history of the place is alluring,” said Stepanovich. “Owners Jason and Beth Browder have created a wonderfully romantic dining spot, with soft lighting, superb cuisine (about the only place in Bakersfield where you can get escargot) and excellent service. Good wine list. Will help you if you have something romantic planned, like flowers at the table or Champagne on ice.”
Carola Rupert Enriquez and her husband, John Enriquez, prefer to head into the mountains and stop at Ewing’s on the Kern River for their romantic getaways.
“We love the drive up, the food, the drinks and the fabulous views! We go for lunch to get back before dark,” she said.
Karen Northcutt’s idea of a special Valentine’s Day with her husband Michael Henstra includes an overnight stay at The Padre Hotel on 18th Street.
“If I were doing this, I’d check into the hotel on Sunday night (Feb. 13) and make dinner arrangements in the Belvedere Room,” she said. “Go early and have a cocktail at the bar in the lobby, then off to a lovely dinner. This allows a more unrushed dinner, which will certainly not be the case on Valentine's Day proper.
“Stay overnight and order room service for at least coffee and breakfast (if they still offer that). I'd check out, but leave the car with the valet and stroll downtown along 19th,” she said, adding she would check out the downtown shops, restaurants and museums.
“Assuming I was still awake and not totally comatose, I'd drop by some food place downtown (between Dewar's and 24th Street Cafe) and pick up something ‘to go.’ I’d then go home, set up for an early dinner and a great movie, and enjoy being home, in comfy clothes, while the rest of the world was out fighting for reservations and waiting for a table somewhere.”
Retired railroad man and local historian Stephen Montgomery also put the Padre Hotel and Uricchio’s Trattoria on the top of his Valentine’s Day list.
“When we travel, we like to look for historic places, including hotels and restaurants,” he said. “So, if we are doing a staycation, the Padre, from both its historic provenance and a really class redo, makes it a real desirable place to land.
“Uricchio’s is a converted historic building that originally was a garage. It doesn’t hurt that the food is fabulous and the atmosphere great,” he said.
Katie Kleier and her husband, Kevan Hensman, would head to the great outdoors.
“My husband and I appreciate the outdoors, especially the mountains. We enjoy a drive through the Kern Canyon, with a stop at the Johnsondale Bridge or, if the weather permits, a hike near Salmon Creek Falls,” Kleier said. “The drive provides great views of the Kern River Valley, a beautiful waterfall and peace and quiet. The time together allows us to reconnect and relax. After a bit of exercise, we head to McNally's Outpost, or Kern River Brewing Co. for a meal and more conversation.”
Lisa Kimble and her husband, Craig Edmonston, got engaged on Valentine's Day 1989.
“He popped the question over sushi and sake. So, the day has always been special to us,” she said. “But over the years, the older and wiser we got, we realized that dining out on Valentine's Day is for amateurs (say the amateurs of 1989).
“If we were to go out, we’d likely go grab drinks at Guthrie's Alley Cat. Not because it is the most romantic place in town, but it is where we met, and we've made a lot of memories in that iconic bar through our short courtship and early years of marriage, before the arrival of children.
“This year, as in years past, I’ll likely try my best to prepare a restaurant-worthy romantic candlelight dinner for the two of us, where we can take our time, and we don’t have to tip the waiter.”
Leigh Ann Cook and her husband, Robert, find Kernville and the Kern River Valley romantic. That’s where they went on their first date.
“We went to a restaurant called Tradewinds and had a wet burrito. And I spilled red sauce on my white shirt. We spent the afternoon at Riverside Park walking and eventually sitting on a bench looking at the river.
“Years later, he surprised me with a trip up to Kernville and we stayed at a darling B&B. Over the years, we have taken rafting trips with good friends and had dinner at Ewing’s,” she said. “I now go there mostly for work, but am reminded of our first date in February of 1989. And we are still together these 32 years later.”
Leigh Ann Cook is the chief of staff for 1st District Supervisor Phillip Peters. She said she also can make a good “romantic case” for Ridgecrest, where she and her husband met working during college, and Tehachapi, where they were married.
Cheryl Scott, the executive director of the Bakersfield College Foundation, spent years representing the Kern Economic Development Corp. So, she is very familiar with Kern County.
“My husband Darren (Scott) and I met at Arvin High School more than 35 years ago and we’ve always lived in Kern County. We’ve spent at least a bit of time in pretty much every corner of the region. When I think of special places in the area, they may not always be a place others would consider romantic,” she said.
“Whether it’s for Valentine’s Day, or ‘just because,’ we still enjoy taking a sunset drive out into the country, maybe along Rancheria Road or in the Caliente area (especially in the springtime, when the hills are lush and green.)
“We really don’t like waiting at restaurants, so stopping for dinner at Tony’s (Firehouse Grill & Pizza) at 178 and Comanche, or some other ‘not your typical Valentine’s restaurant’ is a great way to top it off.
“The bottom line, I suppose, is that romance is what you make it, and where you make it, as long as you’re with that special someone!”
