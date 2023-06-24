Buck Owens used to tell the story of the time he pulled up to an Oildale red light alongside a graying couple in Sunday-go-to-church clothes idling in the next lane. Ernest Tubb crackled over the AM radio as Owens drummed his fingers on the steering wheel.

He glanced over at the couple in the next lane and detected an undeniable air of disdain. In Owens’ mind, they disapproved of his clothes, his demeanor and most of all his twangy music, and he was probably correct on all three counts. So, with a roguish grin, he leaned forward and cranked up Ernest Tubb by a full half-spin of the knob. The couple recoiled in horror just as the light turned green and Owens, guffawing with delight, spewed a load of tailpipe in their direction.

Robert Price, a reporter for KGET-TV, is the author of the award-winning book “The Bakersfield Sound: How a Generation of Displaced Okies Revolutionized American Music.” Reach him at rprice661@gmail.com or via Twitter: @stubblebuzz. The opinions expressed here are his own.