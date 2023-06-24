Buck Owens used to tell the story of the time he pulled up to an Oildale red light alongside a graying couple in Sunday-go-to-church clothes idling in the next lane. Ernest Tubb crackled over the AM radio as Owens drummed his fingers on the steering wheel.
He glanced over at the couple in the next lane and detected an undeniable air of disdain. In Owens’ mind, they disapproved of his clothes, his demeanor and most of all his twangy music, and he was probably correct on all three counts. So, with a roguish grin, he leaned forward and cranked up Ernest Tubb by a full half-spin of the knob. The couple recoiled in horror just as the light turned green and Owens, guffawing with delight, spewed a load of tailpipe in their direction.
The story, set perhaps in 1952, is probably apocryphal — the composite of a dozen such experiences, real and perceived — but Owens delighted in telling it because it reflected his nature in those early, pre-fame years: That of the rebel.
Over the years, country music has gratified the conservative, traditional sensibilities of mainstream audiences, but Bakersfield’s music scene in the 1950s and ’60s — its commercial heyday — was in many ways the antithesis of that mindset. Along with his equally famous Bakersfield contemporary, Merle Haggard, Owens was often on the leading edge of musical revolution. By the time Owens came into prominence in 1960, country music had morphed from the plaintive wails of rural America to the heavily produced orchestrations of Nashville. Owens pioneered a third way, a distinct subgenre of commercially appealing, uptempo music.
Along with Haggard, Owens created and refined the Bakersfield Sound, a force in music for a quarter-century that, somewhat belatedly, won over even the stuffy Presbyterians stopped at Oildale intersections.
He was so successful, in fact, that in 2019 Bakersfield unveiled a new slogan and civic logo that fully embraced it legacy — “The Sound of Something Better,” a play on a line in the Homer Joy anthem “The Streets of Bakersfield,” paired with an emblem that evokes the headstock and fretboard of a guitar.
Thirteen years after Buck Owens’s death, Bakersfield officially welcomed home the Bakersfield Sound.
•••
There are as many credible definitions of the Bakersfield Sound as there are frets on the neck of a Fender Telecaster. The sound itself has elements of rockabilly and Tejano — exemplified by Owens — as well as the blues and Western swing, which itself is a jazz-influenced sound, exemplified by Haggard.
The Bakersfield Sound is also a time and place — Bakersfield, from about 1951 until perhaps 1980. We can debate all of those dates and influences, but the bottom line is this:
The migration of the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s of Americans from the lower Midwest to California, driven by the environmental and economic disaster known as the Dust Bowl, and a second, overlapping wave of migration during World War II of people coming West to work in the wartime shipyards and aircraft factories, spiked California’s population and brought new and different tastes in language, food, religion, politics and, of course, music. It brought musicians to California and it brought a ready-made audience for those musicians.
The Bakersfield Sound was nurtured in farm labor camps and later in honky-tonks like the Blackboard, the Clover Club and Bob’s Lucky Spot, and introduced into living rooms across the valley by daily late-afternoon TV shows like “Cousin Herb’s Trading Post.”
The Bakersfield Sound became a national phenomenon. The two top-selling country artists of the 1960s — nationwide, over the course of the entire decade — were Owens and Haggard. Ironically, most of their music was recorded not in Bakersfield but at Capitol Records in Hollywood, where producer Ken Nelson allowed them to shun the homogeneity of the Nashville Sound, use their own musicians and largely do what they wanted.
But the first national country music hits out of Bakersfield were not recorded by Buck or Merle. The first hit was a duet released in 1953 during the Korean War written by a singer named Hillbilly Barton. As the story goes, Barton sold the ownership rights to “A Dear John Letter” to two Arkansas-born cousins from Bakersfield, Fuzzy Owen and Lewis Talley, in exchange for Talley’s 1947 Kaiser automobile. After a couple of swings and misses by other duet pairings, the song became a No. 1 pop crossover hit for Jean Shepard of Visalia and the leader of a local country band, the Termites, Ferlin Husky. And yes, after that, Hillbilly Barton wanted his song rights back.
Later in 1953, the nation’s country music DJs chose, as their “up and comer of the year,” an effusive, aw-shucks singer with a down-home swagger and a hillbilly sense of humor — not named Elvis Presley. Elvis, who would hit it big the next year, was outvoted by Bakersfield’s Leonard Sipes, or as Ferlin Husky christened him, Tommy Collins. His first hit, “You Gotta Have a License,” gave Bakersfield a one-two punch of 1953 hits.
Where, you might ask, was Buck Owens during all of this? Answer: Playing at the Blackboard honky-tonk in Bill Woods’ band and later in his own band, the Schoolhouse Playboys. He was also recording as a session guitar player at Capitol Records for people like Tommy Collins and trying to get his own record deal from producer Ken Nelson. Nelson finally relented and signed Owens to Capitol and the result was a 1959 top 10 hit, “Above and Beyond.” Four more top 5 hits would follow in 1960 and 1961.
While Owens was scratching the surface of stardom, Merle Haggard was in San Quentin Prison, serving time for burglary and general incorrigibility. He got out in 1961 and met the acquaintance of Fuzzy Owen and Lewis Talley, who signed him to their microscopic record label, Tally Records. Tally eventually signed him over to Capitol Records, and in 1966, seemingly out of nowhere, Merle Haggard and the Strangers had a succession of national hits, including “Swinging Doors.” That year, Bakersfield swept the very first Academy of Country Music Awards in Los Angeles — with Owens, Haggard, Billy Mize and Bonnie Owens — who, separated by more than a decade, was married to both Buck and Merle — among the winners.
But Haggard really hit it big in 1969-70 with what he thought was a fun little parody of the country’s very serious turmoil associated with the Vietnam War and cultural upheaval in general. He wrote it on the band’s tour bus, as they passed through Muskogee, Okla., and Haggard was said to have declared, “I bet they don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee.”
The song was a huge crossover hit. It gave voice to the nation’s silent conservative majority, earned Haggard and the band a visit to Richard Nixon’s White House, reinforced the connection between country music and conservative politics that politicians have continued to exploit, and inspired what Rolling Stone magazine reported to be more than a dozen recorded parodies, including “Hippie from Olema.”
All told, Owens recorded 21 songs that went to No. 1, including 14 in a row. Haggard recorded 38 No. 1 hits, including nine in succession at one point.
Owens died in 2006, leaving behind a publishing and radio empire, as well as a landmark dinner theater, the Crystal Palace. Haggard died in 2016, leaving a catalog of earnest American standards.
Their influences can still be heard in American music, from classic rock artists like Creedence Clearwater Revival and the Eagles to country music’s current roster of stars, and their fan base is worldwide.
