Kern High School District students are taking substance abuse awareness into their own hands.
The Jakara Movement, a nonprofit organizing youth in communities to create change, recruited seven Ridgeview High School seniors to participate in a one-year public health internship, called Khair. Students learned about various types of substances, such as alcohol, seltzers, fentanyl, marijuana, e-cigarettes and vape products.
Out of this knowledge, students began advocating for a greater presence on campus of Narcan, which treats fentanyl overdoses. Students can be trained to use it.
“They taught me more about how much our young people are so motivated to do what they need to do to empower their community and also just get the word out there,” said Sara Kaur, the health and wellness fellow with the Jakara Movement. She taught the students about these substances.
Students sought to teach Narcan use after learning how easy it is to overdose from a minimal amount and its prevalence in Bakersfield.
The Kern County coroner’s office said 232 people died of a fentanyl overdose last year, which is a sharp uptick from the 139 individuals who suffered the same fate in 2020. In 2019, there were 58 deaths from a fentanyl overdose, according to the coroner.
Lori Meza, a spokeswoman for the KCSO, said in a text that as of July 6, 2022, there were 83 deaths from a fentanyl overdose this year. She noted these numbers could change because there are still pending deaths the coroner must tally.
Students in the Khair program then turned their knowledge into advocacy. They created a town hall at RHS to educate students and their parents about harmful substances and the dangers of fentanyl, while also presenting their knowledge to the Kern High School District Board of Trustees last month. Khair programmers sought to get Narcan available campuses, said Jacqueline Fernandez, a RHS student and participant in the Khair program.
“I think that was like a breakthrough for the district,” Fernandez noted of their presentation.
Erin Briscoe-Clark, a spokeswoman for the KHSD, wrote in an email that all KHSD nurses and police officers are trained to deploy Narcan and carry it with them.
"The district’s goal is to train additional people to administer Narcan," Briscoe-Clark wrote.
Kaur noted many students said smoke alarms went off in their schools because their peers vaped in school. According to the presentation to the KHSD board, there was a student death from a suspected fentanyl overdose.
These instances show the importance of teaching students about harmful substances. Khair takes a different approach to the commonly-known Drug Abuse Resistance Education, known as DARE, which traditionally taught teenagers to abstain from drugs without explaining why, Kaur noted. Students should learn about the different substances, and their effects to understand why they shouldn't use them, she added.
During the town hall, students attempted to teach this same knowledge to parents. Some parents had said they simply tell their children to refrain from drug use without sharing any information about those substances, Kaur said.
But her students pushed back and said conversations about these substances shouldn’t be taboo and that those addicted may feel ashamed to get help. But if the conversation comes the standpoint of care and trust, more people would get help.
“They came at it from a very empathetic and graceful point of view,” Kaur said.
Fernandez, a RHS student participating in Khair, said she didn’t know much about fentanyl before this program. Through her knowledge, she said she sought to make a difference in her community by empowering others with knowledge.
Fernandez noted this internship gave her empathy. Drugs have a negative connotation and therefore they are rarely talked about in society. But this program taught her that education can lead to prevention, and telling people it’s OK to get help.
Fernandez will attend University of California, Los Angeles in the fall and will major in biology. Khair motivated her to go into the medical field to provide help to others.
“(Khair) impacted me in a lot of different ways,” Fernandez said.
