Khair Program at RHS

Students in the Khair program smile at a town hall hosted at Ridgeview High School. 

 Courtesy of Sara Kaur

Kern High School District students are taking substance abuse awareness into their own hands.

The Jakara Movement, a nonprofit organizing youth in communities to create change, recruited seven Ridgeview High School seniors to participate in a one-year public health internship, called Khair. Students learned about various types of substances, such as alcohol, seltzers, fentanyl, marijuana, e-cigarettes and vape products.

