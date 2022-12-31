The legendary Tommy Emmanuel. The famed Larry Carlton. The brilliant and versatile John Jorgenson. And the unbelievable Rory Hoffman, a master of 14 instruments, none of which the blind virtuoso has ever seen.
These are just a few of the dozens of musical treasures that Rick Kreiser has brought to Bakersfield over the course of the past decade through his creation: The Guitar Masters concert series.
"What a joy it has been," he said of 10 years of curating those incredible shows. "You talk to these guys. You look after them. You respect them. And they want to come back."
As 2022 rolled toward its curtain call, Kreiser looked back at the myriad shows and audiences and marveled at how it all came together — and evolved.
"We call it Guitar Masters. That's foundational," he said. "But is it front and center and the only thing onstage? Probably not as much any longer.
"Here's Rule No. 1: If Little Richard doesn't dig 'em," he said, laughing, "you won't see 'em."
Did he ever think when he started Guitar Masters all those years ago that he would be able to continue bringing top-notch performers to Bakersfield for 10 years?
"Not even close," Kreiser said. "I just wanted to see if I could do it."
"It" turned out to be a "break even" model, he said. But that works for him as long as it's still fun.
In the meantime, Kreiser has had an impact on Bakersfield's concert culture and its audiences. He also may have ended some stereotypes artists had of Bakersfield.
"We present Bakersfield in a positive light," he said.
The performers eat at Luigi's, and sleep downtown at The Padre, Kreiser said.
And the crowds at his shows listen. Really listen.
"It's an expectation," he said. "It's not that you can't socialize."
But you're likely not going to have nine people standing in front of you blocking your view as they're waving tall boys and spilling beer.
Guitar Masters may not be for everybody, but Kreiser's 200-plus subscribers suggests lots of local music lovers are looking for a unique musical experience.
"It's a civilized crowd, I call it," Kreiser said. The musicians know people are going to pay close attention.
And once each December, GM's proceeds go to the Kern County Cancer Foundation when Guitar Masters brings its signature event, Christmas with The Cranktones, back to Buck Owens' Crystal Palace.
These top-notch studio musicians only get together to play a few shows a year, and the show in Bakersfield has become a tradition.
Over the past seven years, Guitar Masters and Cranktones audiences have helped raise more than $350,000 to support the needs of local cancer patients.
Will Kreiser continue planning Guitar Masters gigs for another decade? It's possible, he said, but not likely.
He's taking it one year at a time, and Kreiser has committed to 2023, a year that promises more stellar artists and more great shows.
Beginning on the 6th of January, Kreiser and the Palace are presenting bluegrass dobro legend and 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas and his band. The show is planned in conjunction with the California Bluegrass Association's Great 48 Jam happening at the Marriott Convention Center hotel Jan. 5-8.
For those who don't already know, Douglas is a bandleader, producer and session musician who has produced more than 100 albums and has been featured on more than 1,600 studio albums. A longtime member of Alison Kraus & Union Station and founder of the bluegrass supergroup, The Earls of Leicester, the Jerry Douglas Band has been forging new musical paths all its own, Kreiser said.
Besides his long list of scary-impressive credits, Douglas is widely considered to be the greatest dobro player in the world.
His band includes Daniel Kimbroon on bass, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, and Mike Sealon on guitar.
Kreiser also has Feb. 1 booked, this time with legendary multi-instrumentalist John Jorgenson and his quintet, which specializes in "Gypsy Jazz" in the tradition of Stephane Grappelli and Django Reinhardt's 1930s-era breakthrough style in France.
Kreiser believes he has a commitment for March as well, but the date hasn't been confirmed. Needless to say, it's another colorful and supremely talented artist in the tradition of Guitar Masters.
No one would expect anything less.
