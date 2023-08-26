Cassie Bittle is known as a restaurateur, and a good one, as she has helped guide KC Steakhouse, a local landmark, through some of its most challenging years.

Think COVID. Think rampant theft and vandalism downtown, and the ongoing twin crises of homelessness and mental illness. Yet, even with her menu of daily demands, Bittle stays active as head block-to-block captain with the Downtown Business Association, as a member of the City Planning Commission, as a mentor for other women in business, as an advocate for pet adoption, and still more.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.