Cassie Bittle is known as a restaurateur, and a good one, as she has helped guide KC Steakhouse, a local landmark, through some of its most challenging years.
Think COVID. Think rampant theft and vandalism downtown, and the ongoing twin crises of homelessness and mental illness. Yet, even with her menu of daily demands, Bittle stays active as head block-to-block captain with the Downtown Business Association, as a member of the City Planning Commission, as a mentor for other women in business, as an advocate for pet adoption, and still more.
She is often asked, "How do you get involved in so much?" Her answer: "You show up."
Dixie Brewer, the owner of In Your Wildest Dreams on F Street, not far from KC Steakhouse, has been a proud businesswoman in Bakersfield's downtown for 20-plus years, as she puts it, "advocating for downtown, enjoying the streets of Bakersfield, the business camaraderie ... and fighting our current climate of challenges."
Make no mistake. Brewer considers Bittle to be one of the shining lights of the downtown business district.
"It's been a blessing Cassie Bittle has thrown her time, herself, her energy, her positivity into our downtown," Brewer said. "As a younger generation of business owners emerge, Cassie is a grand leader for all. She's an advocate fighting those daily challenges, a cheerleader mentoring others of her generation to open businesses downtown, keeping it and making it a great place to be."
When we talked earlier this month, Bittle, 36, had just finished up a meeting as a member of the board of directors of NAPD, New Advances for People With Disabilities. In fact, one of NAPD's clients has worked in KC's kitchen for years.
Getting involved in one's community, she said, doesn't mean you have to give up all your free time as a volunteer or advocate.
"The way I first started getting involved is I showed up for a downtown Saturday cleanup," the Bakersfield native recalled. "I didn't go with anybody. I didn't know anyone there. And it was amazing how many people reached out ... and that encouraged me to show up at the next event."
Named in 2021 as one of the "Women with a Heart for Bakersfield" by local nonprofit Garden Pathways, Bittle is sometimes referred to as an ambassador for downtown. But her main anchor is the restaurant she loves, where she can often be found working with her mother and business partner, Missy Pelton, who kept the books for the previous owners before she and her daughter purchased KC in 2012.
"She's here Monday through Saturday, eight hours a day," Bittle said of her mom. "She makes sure all our bills are paid, all the employees are taken care of. That way I can take care of the floor and the menu and making sure that our customers are getting everything they need.
"So, it's both of us," she said in answer to the question of who runs the restaurant. "And I'm dreading the day she retires."
KC Steakhouse had its beginnings in 1939 on Union Avenue, where business boomed until Highway 99 moved farther west in 1967. In a brilliant example of foresight, the owner at that time decided to move the steakhouse to its present location.
Beginning in about 2018, a changing world began closing in on the steakhouse. More people living on the streets. More people trashing the parking lot. Damage caused for no reason. KC wasn't alone. It seemed to be happening everywhere.
Bittle educated herself. She spoke with local experts. She formed relationships with law enforcement, the City Council, mental health professionals.
"I'm a lifelong student. I'm a sponge," she said.
And now she has a seat on the Bakersfield Planning Commission.
"I'd like to be part of where the city is going," Bittle said.
But she has no wish to go into politics.
"Cassie is an amazing lady," said Melanie Farmer, president and CEO of the Downtown Business Association.
She works hard every day, she said of Bittle, yet she still finds time to volunteer and join the DBA in its efforts downtown.
"Cassie has been involved in the Block to Block program for five years — this year as head block captain," Farmer said. "With her efforts along with other block captains we have accomplished so much. Cassie is our little firecracker."
She's not in competition with other downtown restaurants, Bittle said. On the contrary, her success is dependent on the success of other downtown restaurants.
"I love Cassie Bittle and appreciate her work in the community," said Ward 2 Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales. "KC Steakhouse is a downtown institution and an important asset to our community.
"There are people who see a problem and complain about it," Gonzales said. "And there are people who see a problem and work toward a solution. That's what Cassie does. She works toward solutions."
