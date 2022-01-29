When the owner of Chef's Choice Noodle Bar looks back on what it has taken to survive the pandemic, it doesn't seem to him a full recovery as much as a work in progress.
Dr. Nick Hansa said there have been steps forward and steps back, particularly as it relates to public health guidelines. For example, just as it seemed late last year like things were going well, new rules took effect requiring even vaccinated patrons to once again wear masks inside restaurants.
Suddenly, the Christmas parties his staff had booked were being canceled.
"There is a recovery ongoing," Hansa said, but the result so far has been "really a stuttering recovery."
Restaurants probably more than any other local businesses have had it tough during the pandemic. On top of evolving health guidelines, there have been staffing challenges, cost increases, operational adjustments and a general feeling that only those able to think outside the proverbial box will make it through.
Perhaps the most visible case in Bakersfield is that of Tina Marie's, the venerable downtown establishment that, after enduring crime and everything else the area went through during the pandemic, suddenly went up in flames in late 2020.
Somehow owner Tina Brown said she knew even that devastating experience wasn't the end and that all she had to do was keep pushing forward.
"With everything that we went through and how hard we worked, struggled to stay open, I knew it wouldn't be over that fast," she said.
Fellow downtown restaurateur Shawna Haddad Byers went through her own trial by fire during the pandemic, having only just closed a restaurant and opened a gastropub in early 2020 called Two Goats & The Goose.
Now in her 21st year in downtown's restaurant scene, Byers said one thing that proved to be a big bonus during the recovery was the expansion of outdoor dining. It reminded her how fun it is to go shopping then stop somewhere to eat or have a drink while watching others go about their day.
While business is going well enough, and she's encouraged to see the variety of dining choices downtown widen, she does have some advice to people who want to see the city's restaurants thrive.
Tell the restaurant you had a good time, if that's the case, Byers said, and tell them why you choose to come in. Information like that can lift morale and help business owners better understand their clientele.
If criticism is deserved, she said, "do it kindly."
Hansa at the Noodle Bar observed that there appears to be sufficient demand for places to eat out locally. Instead, what he has seen play out during the pandemic is locally owned eateries having a harder time surviving than national chains with greater financial backing to withstand the pandemic.
His advice was to order from a restaurant's website or pick up the food in person. Otherwise, outside delivery services will charge a fee that cuts deeply into restaurants' profits.
"The fee is no joke," Hansa said. "It's at least 30 percent."
He also suggested, to people who want to help support local restaurants, to try to dine out on slower days like Monday through Thursday, when waiting lists are shorter and restaurants can use the business.
Brown at Tine Marie's specifically asked that diners consider patronizing a locally owned restaurant.
"That helps our economy, it helps our employment, our employees, it helps our small businesses and the money stays within the community," she said.
Beyond that, Brown recommended restaurant gift cards as a way of thanking friends and acquaintances for the special help they give.
She also made a point of thanking the community for the support it has shown her during the crisis. Without so much help from so many people, she said, the restaurant wouldn't still be around.
"They say it takes a village," she said, "and it really does. And it has."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.