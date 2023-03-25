Rich histories can fill libraries, and that’s as true in Bakersfield as many western cities. But they live in memory, too, and sometimes all it takes to coax them out is to ask politely. So, that’s what we tried to do — and what flowed from there is every bit as interesting as a trip to the archives of Beale Memorial Library.
David Dyas
My favorite era in Kern County history has always been the Old West. To me, it represented an important time period of law and order that would help shape our future.
Many years ago, my wife, Linda, and I “adopted” two graves to maintain in the Old Tehachapi Cemetery in Golden Hills. Those two burial sites were those of Thomas Godwin and his infant child. Just reading the wooden grave marker for Thomas was all it took to ignite my curiosity:
Thomas Godwin
Died 1876
Killed by James Hayes
Years of research answered my questions.
The Virginia-born Thomas Godwin was a well-respected Tehachapi family man, stock raiser, farmer and keeper of the Mountain House Restaurant and Saloon. He was also a lawman. James Hayes was an outlaw.
But who was James Hayes? He was actually John Donnelly, born in 1849 in Providence, R.I. In summary, he was a reform school runaway that joined the Union Army as a drummer boy in the Civil War. He eventually deserted and was captured in San Francisco, to be confined in the military prison at Alcatraz. In the fall of 1868, he escaped Alcatraz by breaking out a small boat and making it to shore with a few other inmates. Changing his name to James Hayes, he traveled around and made his way to Bakersfield. He was involved in at least two murders and managed to evade the law both times before drifting up to Tehachapi. That's where he first encountered Thomas Godwin.
On Feb. 21, 1875, an unruly group of young men spent the day drinking and carousing around Tehachapi, just generally causing trouble. When Constable Godwin attempted to single-handedly put an end to the mischief, one of the hooligans, Milton Dozier, drew his gun. Godwin shot and killed the man. Godwin was outnumbered and outgunned, when another man pulled his own pistol.
Fortunately, Godwin was close enough to physically overpower the individual and place him under arrest. Hayes swore revenge for the killing of his friend Dozier.
Hayes stayed away from Kern County for some time but returned for vengeance on the cold and windy Saturday night of Oct. 21, 1876. He found Thomas Godwin at work in the Mountain House.
Hayes entered and said “Tom Godwin, you are my meat!” and shot his prey through the ribs, then ran out. The pillar of the community lived another 19 hours.
Godwin, 36, was laid to rest in the town cemetery.
When word reached Bakersfield, Kern County Sheriff Madison Wells sent his best man-tracker, Deputy Harry Bludworth, to find Hayes. Working on a cold trail, and one eyewitness account, Bludworth located the killer's route. He followed Hayes to Oso Flaco, a coastal landing in Ventura County. Bludworth found his man sitting in a cabin, waiting for a ship to make his escape. The deputy brought Hayes to Bakersfield to stand trial for murder.
James Hayes was the first legal hanging in Kern County.
Connie Parker
During the dust storm of 1977, I was working part time at Sears at the mall. The mall was half the size it is now. An announcement came over the store loudspeaker that the store and the mall would be closing. This was unexpected at midday: We were being sent home, not quite knowing the extent of what was happening outside.
As I left the store and headed to my car, it was very dusty and windy. Without communication of cellphones or internet, I was unaware of the magnitude of the upcoming storm. All I could see was a lot of wind and brown, blowing dust. The radio was my only source of information regarding the upcoming weather. I only had AM radio in my car at the time, not FM stereo. (Our radio stations were here in town. We used to ride our bikes to them.)
I switched on the radio to see what was going on with the weather that would cause the whole mall to close. There was a radio weather alert that a “great wall” of dust was approaching Bakersfield and that everyone was to get to shelter and not be out driving. As I drove home the dust became thicker and thicker, it got darker outside and it was very difficult to see which was paved road and which was the dirt field along the road, as there were no curbs and gutters in this area at that time. I, at 17 years old, had never experienced any more than dense fog living here in Bakersfield.
This was quite scary. Thankfully I knew my way home well enough. I lived in what was then pretty much the edge of town close to White Lane and H Street. So I didn’t have far to go to get home. I was so glad to make it to safety as the dust became thicker.
And the visibility was horrible. By the time I got home, you could not see out of the house to the street. The windows did not keep out the dust and it was a mess inside, too. Later we learned the attic was full of dust as well.
Finally the rain came, which brought down the dust but only to make mud. Yes, mud and lots of it. We were thankful for the rain as the dust was horrible. But another problem arises with the falling rain. The streets and storm drains were full of mud and the water had nowhere to go except to flood the streets. Cars were not able to drive because it was too deep in places. At White Lane and Sandra Drive, it was deep enough that a neighbor had an aluminum fishing boat going up and down the streets. It was quite the sight.
So many times I wished we would have had cameras to catch these sights. Again, there were no cellphone cameras and the only cameras we had needed film and batteries. We usually only used the camera on special occasions as to not waste the film. So I personally only have my visual memory to recall this great adventure. It will forever be with me.
Ken Barnes
I remember bagging my first duck in 1952 on the duck pond my uncle was leasing from the Gilbreath Brothers commercial club in the area northwest of Wasco. The brothers, Vern, Elmer and Bob, had taken over the operation from their father.
I'm not sure how long it was in existence at the time, but probably since the 1920s or before. Many of you "old timers" might remember my uncle, Doyle "Blue" Barnes. He was an oil well core driller in this area since the 1940s.
Shooting ponds were scattered in about an 8-square-mile area. I think the brothers had about 20 ponds, and hunters could shoot them on a per-day basis for $25. Some of these were leased to groups on a season fare, also. It was really great hunting until the Fish and Wildlife Service installed the Kern National Wildlife Refuge. There was no hunting on the refuge for the first two or three years, and the clubs suffered greatly for it because the birds had all the food and water needed and no reason to leave the area.
The Gilbreaths were losing a lot of money, so they came up with a crazy idea to change things. They installed a CO2 cannon on the back of a jeep and would drive around the refuge blasting it off to scare the waterfowl away. It worked well, but the government did not like the idea and sued them. It went through the courts for a while, and I'm not sure how it was actually settled, but thereafter, the refuge was opened for hunting and things got better.
Another area for clubs in the valley was around the old Buena Vista Lake that sometimes was as large as 150 square miles. Hundreds of thousands of waterfowl typically spent the winter here, and it was a very active site until the Isabella Dam was installed in 1953, and all the Kern River water that fed it began to go to farm use and the lake dried up. One of my old skeet-shooting friends, actor Robert Stack, told me he used to join hunt clubs in that area that were located on both sides of Highway 99.
He said Hollywood actors like John Wayne, Gary Cooper and Clark Gable were frequent hunters in the area. Leroy “The Pie Man" Fontana used to tell me about many great hunts he had on the lake in the 1940s.
Today, there are still a large number of private clubs located in that same area northwest of Wasco. I have been lucky enough to hunt on a few of them over the years with many of my friends. Back in the 1920s, those old clubs had a lot more water available than today. The whole region was fed by water through the Kern River Slough. This was Kern River water diverted north from its natural pathway west of Bakersfield. The southern portion fed Buena Vista Lake. The Goose Lake Slough also poured into this same district. I could probably name at least 25 or 30 of these clubs still active.
One of my longtime friends, Mike Griffith, who still writes for The Californian, summed up waterfowl hunting with a great statement. "There's something special about 3 a.m. wake-up calls, strong black coffee and eating greasy food at a truck stop."
He's right, of course. And all of us waterfowlers are special if we're willing to sit on a stool in knee-deep water on a bone chilling foggy morning looking ... looking ... forever looking.
Dale Schwamborn
Look back no further than the 1950s to see what made Kern County great.
In agriculture, our early grown potatoes entered the national market first. The coveted Egyptian long-staple cotton went overseas to Madras for colorful fabrics.
New automobile production and car sales exploded after World War II with a demand for gasoline that required Kern County oil production.
Earl Warren, the pride of Bakersfield High School, was elected to a third term as California’s governor before going on to become chief justice of the United States.
Honky-tonk music blared out from the Blackboard Cafe and other juke joints with a new sound, the Bakersfield Sound. Haggard, Mize, Shepard, Owens, Husky, Woods and Maddox were a few of the many responsible for bringing “The Sound” to national prominence.
Bakersfield was growing. BHS, originally Kern County Union High School, was founded in 1893. It would be 35 years until a second public high school arrived, East High, in 1938. Then, in 1953, North High opened, followed in 1957 by South High.
BHS developed Frank Gifford into a sought-after football player. He went on to play for Bakersfield College, then USC. Finally, he played in the NFL with the New York Giants.
From East High, Billy Cowan (Class of 1955) played professional baseball. He debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1963. Also from East High was Johnny Callison (Class of 1957). He debuted with the Chicago White Sox in 1958, but he is most remembered for his stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, where fans held love in their hearts for him.
The BC Renegades were highly rated nationally in football. They played in the annual Junior Rose Bowl in Pasadena and won the national Junior College Championship in 1953 and 1959. Players from across the nation enrolled at BC in those days and went to classes to raise their grade-point average so they might enroll at USC, UCLA or other grade-demanding schools.
Every week on the television came “Wild Bill Hickok” starring Guy Madison, and his sidekick Jingles was played by Andy Devine. Madison, a Bakersfield High grad, went to Bakersfield College. He put Pumpkin Center, his birth town, on the map.
Airstream Trailers in 1955 had factories in California and Ohio. Wally Byam, the founder and owner, reached out to his cousin in Bakersfield, Helen Byam Schwamborn, to manage a whole new division. Bakersfield is where the office and operations were located. The new operation was the marketing arm for the company. In 1955, the Airstream owners formed a club, the Wally Byam Caravan Club.
Helen was to provide, assist and manage whatever the club’s directors required. More important were the Wally Byam Airstream Caravans. Helen organized and worked with major caravans to Europe and Africa, traveling from Cape Town, South Africa, to Cairo, Egypt, and beyond, around the world from Singapore to Europe.
A former Airstream president wrote to her and mentioned that, without her work, Airstream might not have survived.
Today, Helen is a centerpiece in the Airstream Heritage Center.
Ken Hooper
At the conclusion of World War I, the people of the United States began counting their war dead. The California Historical Survey Commission was tasked with creating an accurate list of the war dead from California in time for the one-year commemoration of the armistice on the European battlefields. The request for the names of casualties was published and republished over a two-week period starting on Oct. 21, 1919, in The Bakersfield Californian.
The California Historical Survey Commission finding was listed one time in the Bakersfield Morning Echo newspaper on Nov. 9, 1919. The historic commission tasked each county with checking and publishing the casualty list. With the assistance of four local American Legion Posts, the California Historical Survey Commission declared that Kern County had 36 men killed in combat from Kern County.
The Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation’s list of Fallen Heroes for World War I stands at 78 servicemen killed in combat and 50 others who died during training or were killed during the Spanish flu pandemic. The 78 names are engraved in glass at the Kern Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.
The difference between the two lists reflects different research methodology. Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation’s list of Fallen Heroes includes six men from Kern County who died in the Canadian and British armies. The Kern Veterans Memorial Foundation’s list also includes three men who worked and lived in Kern County but subsequently enlisted in another county. Every effort was made to locate additional people not listed in or at traditional memorial sites but hidden in plain sight. Cemetery records; newsletters; books; websites; scrapbooks; yearbooks; memory books; archives; official county, state and federal records; oral interviews; physical newspapers and digital and microfilmed newspapers were all utilized in this research by the archiving classes at Bakersfield High School under my guidance and direction.
World War I was the first war since the American Civil War with mass casualties. The enormity of the casualties — wounded, missing and killed in action — overwhelmed the American Expeditionary Force in Europe. Harold Brown, Kern County’s first recipient of the Distinguished Service Cross, was killed in October 1918, but his wife, Grace, was not notified of his death until January 1919. The California Historical Survey Commission’s method of placing the list in the newspaper and asking for comment is based on the assumption that the majority of residents had access to the newspaper during that two-week period of time in the fall of 1919.
The poor record-keeping became evident when two men wrote to the newspaper to report that they had not been killed in combat and were alive and well in Kern County, including Howard Breece. The war heroes of this state that made the supreme sacrifice while in the service of our country need an accurate representation. California needs to recount its casualties of World War I using the more up-to-date methodology utilized in Kern County.
Robert Rhoads
We have all read about the wild stories of Whiskey Flat and the original gold rush era of the 1850s.
Then we have the next era in the early 1860s with the new gold rush to the Piute Mountains, which created the Clear Creek Mining District.
It was such a big rush that Havilah became a boomtown overnight. Two years later, in 1866, it was voted in as the first county seat, created from parts of Tulare and Los Angeles counties.
After the gold pretty much petered out, many started their exodus to this new, reclaimed farmland called "Bakers-field."
This would lead to Col. Thomas Baker and Kern's next era. By 1872, Bakersfield was large enough to wrestle the county seat away from Havilah, but not before many recounts, threats and contested ballots. In my opinion, this was the era when Kern went from being just a mining county loaded with sourdough miners, and started the rough formation of what she would later become.
The creation of Bakersfield from a malaria-infested slough opened an opportunity for more families to head west in search of the Garden of Eden.
This not only brought more families, but more civilization, more laws and more contentious debates on how to set up and run this new county.
It was a melting pot of Yankees, Southerners, gringos, Germans, Mexicans, Indians, French/Basque, Spaniards, etc. I believe this era had the largest effect on her formation.
There are more events in this era than I could share here, so I'll just touch on just one of the early struggles and how it was dealt with.
In 1874, after a land dispute with Southern Pacific Railroad, Bakersfield was bypassed by about 2 miles east for a rail stop. This created the town of Sumner and presented Bakersfield with one of her first large hurdles: how to get people between Bakersfield and Sumner!
After plans in 1874 for construction of a streetcar line failed, the people of Bakersfield moved onto Plan B, which involved using road vehicles operated by H.H. Fish. It cost $1 for one trip. Quite a high price for the day.
In 1888, they constructed a single-track railroad between the courthouse in Bakersfield and the Southern Pacific train station in Sumner.
The company was named the Bakersfield and Sumner Railroad. It used horse-drawn cars on 16-pound rails, which were previously used in a mine. The underlying ballast was substandard, and during heavy rain the cars would sink into the street or derail. The trek crossed rural terrain with little development. In December 1894, Power Development Co. was founded.
The company began work on a hydroelectric power plant at the base of the Kern River Canyon. Construction finished in 1897.
It also provided enough power for an electric streetcar line. Inaugural service of the upgraded line took place Feb. 17, 1901. The trip would take only 12 minutes.
One year later, the company began making plans for an ambitious expansion. Four single-track lines would be constructed within Bakersfield. They became operational in 1903.
Although some of these routes would be realigned or extended, this project made up the basic streetcar system used in the city for the next 20 years. Sadly, there is a battle to keep the depot from being demolished today.
