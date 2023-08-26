With summer ending, everyone is in back-to-school mode. That includes packing lunches and working out dinner plans around practices, rehearsals and other activities.

Facing so many time constraints, it's not surprising you might want to find some shortcuts or quick meal ideas to lighten the planning load.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Tags

Recommended for you