With summer ending, everyone is in back-to-school mode. That includes packing lunches and working out dinner plans around practices, rehearsals and other activities.
Facing so many time constraints, it's not surprising you might want to find some shortcuts or quick meal ideas to lighten the planning load.
That's where Holly Aguirre comes in, both with her business, The Tasty Lunchbox, and its Instagram page (@thetastylunchbox).
Coming from a dessert catering background, Aguirre got into meal prep after learning about "clean eating" and how much better eating healthier foods made her feel.
Learning she loved to create new clean recipes, she started The Tasty Lunchbox in 2016 as a way to share recipe ideas and clean eating information.
It turned into a meal-prep service for family and friends and has grown to offer a small selection of salads, entrees, side dishes and sweets each week.
The following recipes are perfect for busy families or anyone who doesn't want to spend a lot of time to enjoy healthier options. Find more ideas on The Tasty Lunchbox Instagram.
Sheet pan jambalaya
This healthy sheet pan dinner is Keto approved and Whole30 compliant. It's also one of Aguirre's 30-minute meals that anyone can assemble for a quick dinner.
1 pound of Polska kielbasa
1 pound of uncooked shrimp
Tony Chachere's Cajun seasoning
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Slice onion, peppers and kielbasa and toss them in 2 tablespoons of avocado oil and Cajun seasoning to taste.
Spread frozen cauliflower rice on a baking sheet and layer the veggie/sausage mix on top.
While the cauliflower rice, sausage and vegetables are baking, toss the shrimp with 2 tablespoons of oil and more Cajun seasoning.
At 25 minutes, remove the pan from the oven and place shrimp on top. Back into the oven for 5 minutes.
If desired, drizzle with lemon aioli before serving.
High-top muffins
Aguirre writes, "Can one have too many muffin recipes? I think not! I love a muffin that’s the perfect amount of sweet but not too sweet and this is that!"
Start your day with one of these muffins or enjoy it later in the day as a snack. This one-bowl recipe is also easy to throw together.
1/2 cup milk (almond milk works great)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour (could substitute gluten free)
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons melted butter
In a bowl, mix together ingredients until just combined (don’t overmix).
Pour batter into greased muffin tins filling almost full.
If using topping, mix oats, brown sugar and melted butter together. Top batter with mixture.
Bake at 425 for 6 minutes then lower the temperature to 350 to bake for another 5 to 6 minutes.
