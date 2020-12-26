When did you first develop an interest for fashion?
In utero. No, but really, my mother was very stylish. She was Italian, born in Marseille, France, and raised in Paris. She had that coveted French-style — absolutely effortless but unmistakably French. She was earthy, too - I think because she was from the South.
Describe your personal style?
Definitely influenced by my mother with some 1920s Alice Prin (Kiki de Montparnasse), Deborah Harry and 90s Riot GRRRL.
What are some of your favorite wardrobe items in your closet?
My denim jacket: it’s 15-plus years old, and it was a treat to myself from my boutique. I never leave on a trip without it. My large silk and cashmere scarfs, and my vintage Justin boots.
Any fashion regrets?
Fast Fashion
What’s your most recent fashion purchase?
A jacquard chinoiserie dress from Sheila of Sentimental Journey vintage. I’ve been drooling over it for months. I kept thinking I would have the perfect celebrity client to purchase it for. There were no events to dress people for with the pandemic, so taking it as a sign that it was still there, I bought it for myself.
Where do you usually like to shop for clothes?
I thrift always and everywhere.
What wardrobe staple could you not live without?
Just one? My denim jacket, but I think you should really ask me what wardrobe staples I couldn’t live without. In that case, my denim jacket, comfortable jeans and a black linen dress. The black linen dress is something I replace almost every summer — because I wear it to death. I always purchase from a sustainable brand like Everlane or try to find it secondhand - if I’m lucky. Oh, and my scarfs.
What are some fashion trends people should be aware of?
Denim trends, find styles that work for you, and stick to them. Not every type of jean is for every BODY. Be careful shopping fast fashion - if it’s at Zara, it’s trendy; if you shop for new clothing, don’t get greedy. Just because you can walk out with two bags full for $100 doesn’t mean you should. Better to spend that money on one or two quality staple pieces that you will wear for years than several items that will end up in the garbage next season.
How do you find inspiration in your closet?
Always editing it to only what I love. I remove pieces that no longer make me feel good. If you have a wardrobe of items you love, you will always be inspired to get dressed. Even if it’s sweats, make it sweats you love and feel inspired by.
What are some things you’ve learned about styling over the years?
I’ve learned to read and really listen to people, not just the words. Everyone I help has a story to tell. I hear and study them to distill their style. We tend to have a lot of ideas we gather from outside and around us. I think what I do very well is help my clients take all of those influences and tell their own unique story with how they dress. How we show up is our prelude; if we want people to stay until the end, we have to grab their attention at the first impression.
What are some styling tips to give to women and men?
Tell your story. Be creative; please don’t let circumstances stop you from showing up how you want to be seen. Before you add something new to your wardrobe, ask yourself these questions: Will this bring me joy? Is the fabric pleasing to the touch and high quality? Is it constructed to last? Will I wear it more than 30 times? Will it last over 30 washes? Will I want to wear it in 12 months? What is the country of origin and what are their labor practices? Does it tell my style story?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.