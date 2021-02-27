BL: Why did you begin My Sister’s Scrub? What was the idea behind it?
AK: I began My Sister’s Scrub because I wanted to begin creating my brand. The idea behind it is based around my personal sisterhood (including my best friend and sisters). I took the time to perfect the name of my business, titling it My Sister’s Scrub with an apostrophe "s," exemplifying how each product is dedicated to one of them. Each product has initials of the sister whom it belongs to or a sisterly relation name such as sissy, sister, etc.
BL: Are all of your products natural?
AK: Yes, all of my products are natural and homemade.
BL: What’s your favorite scrub right now?
AK: This is a tough one. I would say my favorite scrubs right now are Alexandria’s Brown Sugar Scrub and Cydni’s Honey Scrub. They’re both classics and the first two I came up with.
BL: How do you make your scrubs?
AK: Each scrub is made using ingredients containing salt or sugar with a mixture of oils that work well together for all skin types.
BL: How do you figure out the next big product?
AK: I figure out my next product by doing a lot of research on the oils. I take note of the benefits in hopes to curate a product that can positively impact the customer, or who I call the Scrub Sister.
BL: What’s your process when experimenting with ingredients?
AK: The process is literally an experiment, especially when trying to find the perfect amounts of additives for the products. I take each ingredient and measure it out in attempts to get the perfect oil to sugar or salt ratio. My products do not dry the skin, but leave it with a perfect amount of oil post shower/bath.
BL: Other than scrubs, what else are you making?
AK: Other than body and lip scrubs, I create facial serums, bath salts and beard oil for men.
BL: Anything new you’re creating lately?
AK: My newest product is a honey and milk soap which will be referred to as Cydni’s Honey Soap. I am also working on new scrub formulas for this spring.
BL: What are some of your essential self-care items?
AK: My essential self-care items are all my products, my diffuser, coffee and tea, music and my bathtub.
BL: What’s in store for the future?
AK: In the near future, I aspire to continue to turn my small business into a big business. I wish to create more products that my Scrub Sisters love and use on their skin daily. I aspire to have my own storage/storefront space soon as well. It’s all a process and I am definitely trusting it.
BL: What advice can you give to people who want to achieve glowing skin?
AK: To those who want to achieve glowing skin, snag any one of our scrubs, pair it with our facial serum and drink lots of water! Try to refrain from using products that dry your skin out. Instead use natural oils and ingredients that add a natural glow to the skin (i.e. honey, coconut oil, etc.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.