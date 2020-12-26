A new year gives everyone the chance to wipe the slate clean and make changes in their lives. After a year like 2020, people might be more eager than ever to forget about the past and start looking ahead to the future. One way may be through their homes. As people continue to work from home, they may want to spruce up their living spaces and bring a bright new energy that will fuel them all year. Kelly Archer from Kelly Archer Interiors Inc. sat down with Bakersfield Life Magazine to share some of her tips for making one's home more inviting.
BL: How long have you been a home designer?
KA: I’ve been with Kelly Archers Interiors Inc. since 2014. Before then, I worked at Red Door for about six years, and I was just freelance before that. I’ve been in design for over 20 years.
BL: How did you get in the design world?
KA: It’s just who I am. As a child, I would move furniture around in my bedroom. My mom was an interior decorator, and it’s something in my blood and I’ve always loved to do it.
BL: What were some of the design trends you noticed this year?
KA: People are loving what we call revolution fabrics. They’re wanting to have white sofas. Everyone is lighting up. They’re doing white sofas with stain resistant fabrics. They can have their children on them, they don’t need to worry. Everything’s cleanable.
Everybody loves anything that’s earth-friendly and functional environments. We’re taking back all the heaviness of fabrics and streamlining. It’s across the board. Intentional environments. When you’re in a home, there’s not just stuff everywhere, everything is thought out.
Another trend is living plants. I always have them in my store. It cleans the air, it has a real organic, earth-friendly, purposeful, intentional environment.
BL: What classifies the revolution fabrics?
KA: It’s this new line of fabrics that’s hydrophobic. A lot of the fibers they would put in carpets, they’re doing that in sofas. If you were to spill red wine, it would just sit on top. It doesn’t absorb. Before it would be 'I need a dark sofa for my kids and dogs.' Now, there’s white sofas that are white and you’re fine. Everything is very user friendly.
Just live, don’t worry, don’t be upright. You can have a beautiful environment without being nervous. With 2020, life is short. Enjoy your environment. To me, especially during 2020, our home has become our sanctuary. People are at home and are looking around and saying 'my home sucks.' Or they’re in a Zoom call and it looks horrible behind them.
BL: Are you noticing anything else other than the white colors?
KA: It used to be that you would pick your metal. Now we’re mixing metals. In the kitchen we’ll do gold handles with silver handles, or black handles with gold handles. It’s almost kind of — which I love because I don’t love matchy matchy — let’s break the rules, and in doing that, it’s this fresh, new, eclectic look.
BL: People are definitely going to notice that and say 'I’ve never seen this before.'
KA: And that’s always the goal. Your house should reflect you and tell your story, and you don’t want it to look like your neighbor’s. And you don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a beautiful environment. A lot of people think it has to be expensive, and it doesn’t. You can have a lot of beautiful things and have a budget. And we work with budgets, too. Sometimes people have to be realistic with their budgets, but we can help you get there and get you a plan.
BL: As we move into 2021, the fresh slate a lot of people are looking for, what are you seeing?
KA: We’re starting to see color come back, and people are mixing a lot of textures. What happens in design is fabric trends and color trends dictate our design for the year. We’re in a pandemic and we’re sad, but when that is over, you will see vibrant color come back. If we have a low economy, we’re looking at things like burlaps, earthy, rough, go back to basics, farmhouse, going to antique stores. Now we’re not doing that. We’re going back to refining, our economy is better, back to being positive. Our environment is more clean and streamlined and thoughtful.
Grays are now not that big of a deal. When you have a white sofa and have black near it, that contrast is so defining and it feels so rich.
BL: For people who want to do little designs and changes in their homes, what tips to you have?
KA: Don’t have anything in your home that you don’t absolutely love. I’d rather someone have an empty wall than to put stuff up that you don’t love. You should look around your environment and love it.
Get rid of your old pillows, get some new fresh color pillows on your sofa. Get some new throws. Get some new plants. Anything living makes you feel like you’re caring for something, cleans the environment and makes you feel happy, especially when you watch them grow. Invest in a nice tray on your coffee table with a plant. It makes you happy when you’re there.
Sometimes what’s crazy is you can look around your house and rearrange it and feel like something feels different. Try to see something different in your house than you usually do. Move a mirror from one wall to another. Change the mirror’s direction. If it's horizontal, go vertical, it elongates the wall.
Paint your walls. Color evokes our feelings. If your paint is dreary, you’re going to feel that way. Maybe you need some fresh paint, maybe you want to bring in a new window covering so you can bring in new light. That will help especially with our mental health. I feel like a lot of people are depressed in their homes. Your environment does create a mood for you. If you change it up a little, it can help with your mental being.
BL: Any mistakes people should avoid or design faux pas?
KA: Going with the trends. The reason I say that is just because something’s trendy, doesn’t mean it’s you. Just because farmhouse was popular, I'm not a farmhouse girl. And I love Joanna Gaines. I can appreciate it, but it doesn’t reflect who I am. If it doesn’t, don’t get it. Just because everybody has it, doesn’t mean it’s for you. When I walk through your door, your house is telling me your story, not someone else's.
BL: If someone says they need to decorate every single room in their house, are you game for that, or do you focus on smaller projects?
KA: My business has grown so large that now my assistant is doing the one room and two rooms, and I’m doing the bigger projects. I’m even working on a project in Denver that I just sold. I’ve done Wichita, Denver. It’s people who have fallen in love with me because my clients become my friends. So when they move, they want me to go with them so they fly me out to look at their environment there and do it. And then we’ll have a moving company come and move the furniture and then we fly back out and put it together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.