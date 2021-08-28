It is human nature and part of our accepted culture for women to take care of everyone else before themselves. In my experience, this has proven to be accurate, along with the need to feel secure financially and emotionally.
We feel the need to live up to the unrealistic expectations that society demands of what women should look like, act like, and do. Some women have the added demands of being business owners, which adds even more expectations that your business is all-good and “you can do it all.”
It is a tall order to take care of everyone, be successful, but not too successful, keep your waistline, your home in order, and not let others see you losing your mind. This is unrealistic. No one is 100 percent, all of the time in 100 percent of everything they do. However, in my experience of being a mom, wife, multiple-business owner, employee, and a woman in 2021, I have learned that the key to happiness is taking care of myself!
Yes, I am a woman who makes myself a priority. Sometimes this can leave me feeling guilty, resentful, and a whole host of other emotions, but when these emotions arise, I must remind myself of the alternative. So, why not allow permission to take care of myself?
Whatever you choose, know that things can still be challenging, but the challenges become fewer and easier when you invest in yourself. When you put yourself first by getting the sleep you need, saying "no" to things that don’t give you energy, eating healthfully, taking the time to move your body, and only surrounding yourself with people who lift you up — you will begin to thrive once again.
Remember, it is vital to schedule time for yourself, time when we are not accountable to anyone else. The only person who can make this happen is YOU. If you find yourself getting upset with others who monopolize your time, you must think, “What is the system I have set up to manage my own time?” All of this involves your choices.
We must choose us! When we choose to prioritize our mental, physical and emotional health, we become more expansive in who we are and what we are capable of. This takes a mindset shift against cultural programming. Start to rewire and reprogram by doing the very things that fill your cup, if you do this, your health and happiness will expand. If we don’t take care of ourselves first we will be no use to anyone. Let go of blaming others for what you can or can’t do, for what you have or don't have, and embrace the fact that you will never be perfect but it is perfectly OK to try your best to be your best.
Learning this lesson to prioritize myself just before hitting 40 has been a game changer. I meet women of all ages who still put themselves at the bottom of their own list and they are left feeling deflated, under valued, and resentful. Don’t let this be you! Be full of life! Need support? Reach out to Info@HappyWholeYou.com. We provide life guide coaching and mindset tools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.