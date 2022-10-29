pumpkins recipe

When it comes to a Thanksgiving dessert, pumpkin is front and center. But instead of the pie this year, why not try a decadent pumpkin croissant pudding?

We can all agree pumpkin deserves a starring role when it comes to dessert for Thanksgiving. The traditional choice is pumpkin pie but the gourd can be just as good in a decadent bread pudding.

This version from chef Richard Yoshimura from The Kitchen uses croissants, already dessert ready, as the base for the rich dessert that's ready for your holiday table.

