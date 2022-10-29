We can all agree pumpkin deserves a starring role when it comes to dessert for Thanksgiving. The traditional choice is pumpkin pie but the gourd can be just as good in a decadent bread pudding.
This version from chef Richard Yoshimura from The Kitchen uses croissants, already dessert ready, as the base for the rich dessert that's ready for your holiday table.
Pumpkin croissant pudding
- 6 large croissants
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 cups pumpkin puree
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 15 egg yolks
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
Cut the croissants into cubes and spread on a baking sheet.
At 350 F, toast the croissant cubes for 15 minutes or until crispy.
Transfer the toasted croissants into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
In a saucepan, heat cream, milk and pumpkin puree.
Cook over low heat just until hot.
In a bowl, beat yolks, sugar, salt, vanilla and spices together until fully incorporated.
Stir about a quarter of the heated cream into this mixture to temper it, then pour sugar-egg mixture into cream in saucepan and stir.
Pour over the croissants in the baking dish.
Allow to absorb for 15 to 20 minutes before baking.
Lower the oven to 325 F and bake for approximately 45 minutes or until the internal temperature is 190 F. (It should jiggle like Jell-O.)
