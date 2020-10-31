Bakersfield College has tried to make itself accessible to all kinds of students in the Central Valley — first generation, low income, those hoping to move onto a four-year university and everyone else in between.
A new group of students has arrived this year, who likely never pictured themselves returning to a classroom setting.
Project HireUp launched in January and aims to provide homeless individuals with access to education and to put them on the path toward employment in a number of months. The program uses educational offerings designed with entry-level job skills combined with select opportunities available through partners.
Already two cohorts have completed the program, which have ranged from 15 to 24 students. Participants earn a basic office skills certificate, learn job skills, transition to employment and receive ongoing support from CityServe.
"They were very committed to the courses," said Liz Rozell, a former BC administrator and current consultant. "They stuck through it."
This cohort, however, had a much different experience than the first.
The first group included individuals from The Mission at Kern County. This time around, individuals from the newly opened M Street Navigation Center were invited to participate as well.
The low barrier shelter has a much different environment than The Mission, explained Rozell. Whereas The Mission at Kern County has a residential Christian Life Discipleship Program — an 18-month program that provides counseling, spiritual based addiction recovery and access to life skills training and job readiness skills — the new shelter does not. For many, being enrolled in Project HireUp was the first time in many years that people had been back in a classroom-type setting.
These students were also faced with online learning, and many were not familiar with computers, new software and other technology, Rozell said.
“With every new partner comes the opportunity to be agile to the needs of the new partnership but even more so, to the needs of the diverse homeless student population within our community," explained Endee Grijalva, Project HireUp program manager. "With our continuum of care partners in particular, we have the opportunity to cater to the needs of their residents/ clients."
But once students were able to overcome obstacles, Rozell said they hit the ground running.
Every week, students had four classes in life skills, which included conflict resolution, financial foundations, health and hygiene and finding significance.
The second foundational piece of the program was rooted in academic development and employment. Advisors helped students log into Zoom meetings, learn how to use the learning management system Canvas and receive guidance on how to tackle higher education. Job development specialists helped students build their resumes and prepared them to meet with potential employers.
At night, students took courses to complete their basic office skills certificate.
By the end of the program, most students secure employment. Employment was not guaranteed with the second cohort due to the COVID-19 pandemic, explained Grijalva. However, two students received employment from mock interviews, one student become employed during program and four to five available positions were confirmed by Adventist Health with interviews beginning Oct. 26.
The growing pains students faced with adjusting to online learning and being back in a classroom setting has given BC the chance to find ways to better prepare the next cohort. For starters, CityServe will provide four weeks of life skills courses prior to a new cohort starting up in January. This will get students familiar with using computers, Zoom and other online educational tools.
In addition, once students can return to in-person instruction, Project HireUp classes will take place at the CityServe Educational Collaborative. This space, which had its virtual grand opening in October, has three classrooms, computers, whiteboards and more available for student use.
Rozell sees Project HireUp growing by having additional cohorts each year and possibly offering more certificate opportunities.
Grijalva added expansion of Project HireUp and its curriculum will be made a reality through the Workforce Accelerator Grant which is overseen by BC and the Kern Community College District.
