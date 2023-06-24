Delano
There’s plenty to do in Kern County’s second largest city, which has made a name for itself for its strong agricultural history and sense of community pride.
That history and pride come together at places like “The Forty Acres,” which commemorates the parcel of land in Delano that became the headquarters for the United Farm Workers of America in 1966.
The location is nationally significant for its role in the farmworker movement and for its close association with the influential career of César Chávez, its most significant leader from 1962 to 1993. At Forty Acres, Chávez held his first public fast that brought the farm workers movement to national attention and the UFW first successfully bargained contracts protecting the rights of farm workers and ending a five–year table-grape strike.
The Forty Acres preserves the legacy of the farm workers movement and Chávez and helps tell their story. The buildings, the park, roads and landscaping features are all intact. A visit to this National Historic Landmark provides visitors with the opportunity to see the buildings and grounds that developed as the UFW grew in importance and strength.
It is located at 30168 Garces Highway, with guided tours available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon, and from 1 to 5 p.m. The grounds and roads of The Forty Acres are open 24 hours a day, year round.
Here’s a look at some other places to see in the area:
Heritage Park Museum: Established in the year 1961, the Heritage Park Museum was founded by the Delano Historical Society. The museum is housed in a historic building that has been restored to its original form. The museum has a collection of articles related to the history and culture of the region such as photographs, furniture and artifacts.
Kern National Wildlife Refuge: Located 19 miles west of Delano, the refuge provides numerous recreation opportunities to thousands of visitors every year. People enjoy viewing the diverse wildlife and habitats whether hiking, driving or hunting. Regulation of recreation activities allow public enjoyment of the refuge while still protecting the wildlife and habitats.
The refuge is open from sunrise to sunset. The entrance gates close automatically, 39 minutes after sunset. Visitors access the refuge via the Loop Road. Roads throughout the refuge are graveled and visitors must maintain the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. Parking is allowed in designated parking areas only. No overnight parking is allowed on the refuge.
Wasco
With deep roots to the two major industries in Kern County — agriculture and oil production — Wasco also has plenty to see and do.
Located 24 miles northwest of Bakersfield, Wasco is perhaps best known for its roses. Every year, the colorful blooms and fragrances of the flower bring the city to life, with Wasco claiming that 55 percent of all roses grown in the United States are from the area.
Other areas not to miss include:
Historical Society & Museum: Established in 1996, the Wasco Historical Society Museum showcases the local history of the area right from the beginning and formation of Wasco that includes all the tribes and communities that lived here from its inception. The museum also features a botanical garden and a small zoo, while showcasing artifacts, documents and photographs pertaining to the history of Wasco.
School auditorium: Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, the building located on the Wasco Union High School campus was designed by Fresno architect Ernest J. Kump Sr. and constructed in 1929 at 1900 7th St. It is the oldest remaining building on the campus, which opened its doors in 1914. Most of the remaining buildings were replaced in the mid-1900s.
Amtrak station: As a key connector site for two of the state’s largest cities — San Francisco and Los Angeles — Wasco became linked to a rich history of the railroad in the 1800s with a two-story station built.
Although the station was closed in 1971 when Amtrak started passenger service through the area, it was reopened in 1975. The original station was demolished in 1978 and replaced in 2006 with a new station.
McFarland
One of Kern's top producers of crops such as potatoes and cotton, McFarland is the eighth-largest city in the county with a population of more than 14,000.
Made famous by the Disney movie "McFarland USA," which chronicled the statewide success of the local high school cross country team, the city features lots of outdoor activities and several parks.
Branching out from the city’s central park next to Highway 99, which features several of the Cougars’ athletic facilities, parks extend to McFarland’s southeastern edge where longtime cross country coach Jim White is memorialized with a park named after him.
Filming locations: Fans of the "McFarland USA" movie can take a walk down several of the locations where the movie was made, including Sherwood Avenue by the high school, or the restaurant and market from the film.
Famoso Dragstrip: Located a short drive to the southeast of town, the raceway is one of the longest-running tracks with a rich history of NHRA events over the years. Famoso brings it all together annually with its iconic March Meet and then later in the year with the Hod Rod Reunion in October. It also runs a Summit Racing Series through the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.