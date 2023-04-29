Looking for something to do to celebrate that most important “mom” in your life? Have no fear, there are plenty of options, and they start with several brunch options around Kern County.
With plenty of food, live entertainment, and with some offering games and raffles, here’s a look at what some of our local restaurants have to offer:
Padre Hotel
Reservations are required for the Padre Hotel, which opens the doors to its Belvedere Room at 9 a.m. on Mother’s Day.
People had already started making reservations in early April, but there may still be spots left for the a la carte brunch and “spring libations” menu, which is available until 4 p.m.
The Prairie Fire area, located on the rooftop, will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature live music. No reservations are required for this seating area.
The Padre is located at 1702 18th St. Call 661-427-4900 to reserve your spot.
Elements Venue
For a breakfast or lunch option, the Elements Venue and Banquet Center will have a champagne brunch featuring a lounge singer with Frank Sinatra-style show tunes from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to owner Manuel Gutierrez, and then Mariachi Oro Y Plata takes over from noon to 3 p.m.
Reservations are required for the buffet-style brunch, Gutierrez said, noting it will offer a waffles/omelet station, tri-tip/ham-carving area, biscuits and gravy, menudo, pozole, desserts and more.
The price is $36.95 for adults and $18.95 for children under the age of 13.
Elements is located at 3401 Chester Ave. For more information, call 661-301-4681.
KC Steakhouse
If you’re looking to support a family-run establishment for Mother’s Day, this one has been owned and operated locally for more than 80 years.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., KC Steakhouse will offer its a la carte menu as well as a few special options for moms, according to Cassie Bittle, co-owner of the restaurant.
While this one might not be the best option for a vegan mom, it is an offering that’s open a little bit later than some of the others.
There will also be live music for 2 to 6 p.m., featuring Jimmy Gaines and Bobby O, a pianist and guitarist, respectively, who will play everything from hits of the ’60s to Ed Sheeran.
RSVP is recommended, the restaurant does its best to accommodate walk-ins as spots are available. A “no cellphones at the table” policy is also encouraged to help keep the focus on quality family time.
There’s also a complimentary champagne mimosa toast available to moms, or Martinelli’s, if mom happens to be under 21. The food served will feature a rack of lamb, topped with roasted garlic and a side of mint jelly, with other choices including Australian lobster, chicken piccata and a wide range of steak options.
KC's is located at 2515 F St. For more information, call 661-322-9910.
Pellezzio
The Pellezzio event center is offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet featuring plenty of food options, games, entertainment and drinks. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.
The event offers raffles and bottomless mimosas, with opportunities to win a free spa day, a win tasting trip in Paso Robles or one of several gift baskets. Mothers are encouraged to wear their favorite spring hat to participate in the “Spring Hat” competition.
Pellezzio is located at 1901 Chester Ave. For more information, call 661-865-2738.
Benji’s
One of Bakersfield’s most famous Basque restaurants, Benji’s, is open on Mother’s Day, offering its regular lunch and dinner menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., respectively, according to manager Stephanie Duhart.
However Duhart cautioned that those who don’t have reservations prior to Mother’s Day probably won’t be able to find a spot on what’s traditionally the busiest day of the year for restaurants.
And that's another important thing to remember about Mother’s Day: Make sure you make reservations ASAP.
Benji's is located at 4001 Rosedale Highway. For more information, call 661-328-0400.
Outlets at Tejon
The Outlets at Tejon is welcoming back their second annual Mother’s Day Brunch, which is open to the public, with only 150 tickets to sell for the Saturday, May 13, event in Suite 150 located adjacent to "The Children's Place."
The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a catered brunch featuring mimosas for those over 21, along with access to prize giveaways from Coach, Michael Kors, Le Creuset and Kate Spade. Each guest will have the opportunity to take photos in front of a grand photo backdrop, and leave with a party favor, an exclusive branded tote bag.
Tickets for the event will be sold through eventbrite.com.
The Outlets at Tejon are located at 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin.
