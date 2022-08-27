If you’ve read any of my writing, you know how much I love excessive amounts of detail. And that’s why it seems clear to me that the best possible playlist for the women’s issue is one that includes as many specific women’s names as possible. Consider this a celebration of all those who bear these names, even if the songwriters bear a wide range of emotions for their subjects.
A couple of caveats: for one thing, I fully acknowledge that this exercise inevitably favors more common and more gender-normative names. I will try to include some less popular ones to balance that out. And in addition, because I took on such a broad category for this month’s playlist, I will limit selections to one-word titles only. (This is very painful given how much I love The Killers’ “Jenny Was a Friend of Mine,” but these are the sorts of sacrifices one must make.)
‘Emily’
Catfish and the Bottlemen
I’m getting the common names out of the way early. Emily was the most popular name for baby girls for 12 years in a row (1996-2007), although that latter-day surge doesn’t totally explain why there are so many songs called “Emily” among bands I like (Declan McKenna, The Mowgli’s and San Fermin come to mind). I chose this one because it was my most-listened-to song of 2020; it’s super catchy and comes in at a tight 2:19 runtime.
‘Mary’
Vita and the Woolf
The name Mary hasn’t sniffed the top 10 most popular for girls since 1971, but prior to that it had a decadeslong stranglehold on the populace, coming in either first or second from 1880 to 1965 (and the Social Security Administration doesn’t even track data before 1880!). As for the song, it takes a while to get going with its lengthy, quiet intro, but like quite a few songs from this Philadelphia indie pop group, builds up to a very cathartic chorus.
‘Elizabeth’
Long Neck
As always, I’m bending my rules here by including a song that appears to be referencing the city of Elizabeth, N.J., hence the lyrical references to West Milford and the Turnpike and whatnot — but whom, I ask, was the town named after? (The answer is a woman named Elizabeth.) I wanted to include this song because it has such a pleasant melody and Lily Mastrodimos’ vocals help make a fairly stock drum beat and chord progression sound novel.
‘Diane’
Jukebox the Ghost
A lot has changed about Jukebox the Ghost since their formation, stylistically and otherwise. For one, they used to be called The Sunday Mail but got sick of reviews headlined things like “The Sunday Mail Delivers” or “The Sunday Mail Fails to Deliver.” One thing that has not changed is their proclivity for naming songs after women: “Victoria” in 2008, “Ramona” in 2022, “Diane” in between. I really appreciated this one when it came out because it’s a charming acoustic number from co-frontman Tommy Siegel that breaks up the Queen-influenced bombast of the rest of 2018’s “Off to the Races.”
‘Harriet’
Hey Rosetta!
My favorite band to come out of Newfoundland (and the only one I know) makes a return appearance with “Harriet,” a song that I really admire for its seamless use of an odd time signature — I would call it 7/4 with a triplet feel. Harriet, the name, made a return to the top 1,000 names for girls in 2019 after a 49-year absence. I would love to see Hey Rosetta! make their own comeback. They broke up in 2017, so preferably sooner than 2066.
‘Cruella’
Bad Bad Hats
To close, let’s throw in a name that (I hope) nobody actually has, Cruella, which is of course the name of the antagonist in Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel “The Hundred and One Dalmatians” and all ensuing adaptations. The song — which features no canine lyrics — might just be my favorite by Bad Bad Hats, which is high praise considering how many of their songs are great, and the fact that it’s the least popular track on its own album, 2015’s “Psychic Reader.” I just think the echoing production is excellent, the hooks are plentiful and the outro guitar is so sharp. I am glad this playlist has given me the chance to share it with you.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
