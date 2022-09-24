Many of the greatest songs in the American canon capture a particular moment in time. The best ones use choice details and elegant melodies to craft an evocative depiction of a bygone era.
Those are not necessarily the songs I'll be focusing on in this month's playlist.
Instead, I have chosen to go in what I believe to be the most thematically appropriate direction for our 20 Under 40 issue: simply selecting a variety of songs that make specific lyrical references to ages under 40 years old.
While the vast majority of my music picks come off the top of my head, for better or worse, and this month's are no exception, I do owe some credit this month to Knox College environmental studies professor Ben Farrer, whose 2014 database of age songs provided a bit of inspiration.
‘Nothing Gets Me High’
Bad Bad Hats
The age: 17
I can't stop putting Bad Bad Hats on these playlists, even when the songs come from "Lightning Round," which has a bit of a dip in quality compared to its other albums and EPs. (The band has said in interviews that it felt pressure due to the expectations surrounding its sophomore album.) This is my favorite track from that one, even though the age lyric ("I wish I was 17 again") sounds like it's inadvertently referencing the 2009 teen comedy film "17 Again."
Also, Bad Bad Hats once covered Taylor Swift's "22" for charity, so it has an affinity for age songs!
‘This Year’
The Mountain Goats
The age: 17
This song is an unimpeachable classic and people who try to tell you otherwise, if they exist, are fooling themselves. "I am going to make it through this year if it kills me" might be the most universally relatable sentiment in music, to the point that satirical music site The Hard Times invoked it in their seminal piece from a couple of years back, "'This Year' By the Mountain Goats No Longer Cutting It in 2020." Even if you find John Darnielle's voice annoying you have to acknowledge that it works perfectly for this song's angsty narrator.
‘Australia’
The Shins
The age: 21
I don't have as much of a problem with latter-day one-man-band Shins as most do, but it still usually can't stack up to pre-hiatus tracks like this 2007 single. (Also check out "Phantom Limb" from this album, which might just be my favorite song by the band.)
‘Schizophrenia’
Jukebox the Ghost
The age: 22
I appreciate the uncommon level of specificity from singer Ben Thornewill here — "In the summer of my 22nd year" — which could provide a great tiebreaker if I had other highly particular 22 songs on this list. I also appreciate the truly strange piano hook on this song, which might be one of the best this band has come up with.
‘All the Young Dudes’
Mott the Hoople / David Bowie
The ages: 25 (twice)
We have our first double reference here, with the age of 25 mentioned not just multiple times, but in back-to-back lines. Add in the fact that this song was popularized by two different artists, and it becomes a quadruple reference. Throw in the weird interpolation of this song in the opening lyrics of Vitamin C's ubiquitous "Graduation (Friends Forever)" and that's quintuple.
In the process of researching this playlist I realized that one of my least favorite songs by one of my favorite bands, OMD's "Walking on the Milky Way," also borrows heavily, organ and all, from "All the Young Dudes." It does not retain the age reference, or the quality.
‘Working for the Knife’
Mitski
The ages: 20, 29, 30
Not only are three ages under 40 mentioned here in rapid succession, Farrer's database also features two additional Mitski age songs: "Drunk Walk Home" (25) and "First Love / Late Spring" (27). I chose "Working for the Knife," the lead single from her last album, because I was drawn to it from the start of its weird industrial percussion/’80s-synth hybrid intro. Such a new sound for Mitski but one that works well in this off-kilter, mournful song. (Better than anywhere else on the album, if you ask me.)
