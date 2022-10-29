As we highlight men’s success, I set out to find songs named after men. And let me tell you, my path to success in this particular field was filled with numerous obstacles.

There are so many more songs named after women than men. I have to imagine it’s because men have historically consolidated power in the music industry and used that power to write endless love songs for women bearing their names. When I did find songs named after men, they were almost exclusively famous people, and particularly actors: “Harrison Ford” by Darlingside, “Jeff Goldblum” by Mattiel, “Forest Whitaker” by Bad Books and so on.

