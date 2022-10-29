As we highlight men’s success, I set out to find songs named after men. And let me tell you, my path to success in this particular field was filled with numerous obstacles.
There are so many more songs named after women than men. I have to imagine it’s because men have historically consolidated power in the music industry and used that power to write endless love songs for women bearing their names. When I did find songs named after men, they were almost exclusively famous people, and particularly actors: “Harrison Ford” by Darlingside, “Jeff Goldblum” by Mattiel, “Forest Whitaker” by Bad Books and so on.
I did uncover several choice songs from artists I really enjoy. Given the relative scarcity of one-word male-name titles, I hope the men who bear these names will feel extra special this month.
‘William’
Moontower
We begin with a true stalwart of the naming field. William has never dropped out of the top 20 most popular baby names for boys in the U.S., according to information logged by the Social Security Administration that dates back to 1880. At one point it was No. 2 for 41 straight years and never reached the top spot (curse you, John!). Despite my motivation to look up SSA data, I am not invested enough in Moontower lore to learn about the character “William Hollywood,” who is apparently the protagonist of much of the band’s music. I will instead pretend that the lyric “It’s too late for you / but you won’t let that stop you” refers to the popularity of the name William.
‘Samuel’
Emanuel and the Fear
Another consistently common name is Samuel, paired with a decidedly uncommon band, a Brooklyn indie-prog outfit that at one point had 11 members, and that I love dearly. Repetition can sometimes get very annoying, but if you don’t leave this song humming the bassline or singing the (strange) refrain “I keep some other man’s ideas inside my head” to yourself, I don’t understand you.
‘Joseph’
Bad Bad Hats
The name Joseph hit an all-time low in 2021 in the No. 28 spot, but Bad Bad Hats was on the up and up last year, releasing their well-reviewed third album “Walkman.” (The song “Joseph” actually comes from debut effort “Psychic Reader,” back in 2015 when the name still ranked No. 21.) I am doing my part with these playlists to keep the band in the limelight, as this is the fifth time I’ve included one of their songs. Maybe this will also help Joseph return to prominence.
‘David’
Courtney Barnett
David is the lone No. 1 name on this list, from way back in 1960, when nearly 4 percent of boys were given it, so plenty of late baby boomers bear it. Now the Old Testament favorite has to claw its way back up from No. 30. You’ll have to dig through the Courtney Barnett archives a bit to find this bluesy track from her early EP “How to Cut a Carrot Into a Rose,” but it still features the signature guitar tone and deadpan vocal style that have defined her style since.
‘Julian’
Tristen
Speaking of the baby boomers, the name Julian was practically a Roman artifact to them, with a low point of No. 366 in 1962. You could go through a whole year’s worth of names and still not choose it! But a steady increase in popularity since the 1980s has brought it all the way up to its peak at No. 31 in 2019.
That very same year, singer-songwriter Tristen Gaspadarek gave birth to her son Julian, to whom this song is addressed, making this perhaps the most appropriate song selection on any of my playlists ever. It’s also a very sweet and vulnerable song about motherhood: “I’m the chest your life will rest upon for as long as that little heartbeat carries on.”
‘Icarus’
Her
And now that we’ve gotten past that sweet moment, time to return to the part where I dutifully inform you that Icarus has never cracked the top 1,000 names in any year. That’s probably for good reason, even though the myth of Daedalus and Icarus has become such a hackneyed cultural reference that Marvel Studios had a character named Ikaris fly directly into the sun in 2021’s “Eternals.”
Unlike that narrative choice, this song defies convention. The French electronic duo Her shows their typical mastery of sparse synthetic instrumentation, with some unusual guitar flourishes mixed in. This is the best song from a band that was taken from us far too soon. Singer Simon Carpentier died of cancer at 27 before the album was even released. He did great, distinctive work in Her and his previous band The Popopopops.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
