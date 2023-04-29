Some of us are pickier about language than others, but I feel confident in saying that everyone has at least one word or phrase that gets under their skin.

For many, it’s the word “moist,” which I think has been publicly maligned to such an extent that it has swung back around to being underrated. For me, one of the most bothersome phrases is “grow on" — as in, “The word ‘moist’ has started to grow on me because so many people hate it so vehemently.” I can’t shake the unsettling image of some sort of fungus, mold or other unsavory buildup physically growing on the speaker.

