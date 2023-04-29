Some of us are pickier about language than others, but I feel confident in saying that everyone has at least one word or phrase that gets under their skin.
For many, it’s the word “moist,” which I think has been publicly maligned to such an extent that it has swung back around to being underrated. For me, one of the most bothersome phrases is “grow on" — as in, “The word ‘moist’ has started to grow on me because so many people hate it so vehemently.” I can’t shake the unsettling image of some sort of fungus, mold or other unsavory buildup physically growing on the speaker.
Having said all that, the path that Voxtrot’s 2006 EP “Mothers, Sisters, Daughters and Wives” has taken to my heart has been so gradual and insidious that I have no choice but to say that it, indeed, grew on me.
I thought this would be an appropriate time to revisit the EP, both because of Mother’s Day and because, 17 years after its release, after a long process of getting my resistance eroded, I am getting close to saying I like each song it contains.
My introduction to Voxtrot, a late-2000s five-piece indie-rock band from Austin, Texas, came, like my introduction to so much music, via Spotify. When I first subscribed to the streaming service in ninth grade, I used it like Pandora, listening almost exclusively to its “radio stations” based on artists or genres I enjoyed. Even so, this was the first time I had ever sought out new music without being bound to 30-second snippets on the iTunes Store. (Remember that?)
Many of the earliest songs I heard on Spotify have stuck with me — I still wince when I hear the shrill opening notes of Blondfire’s “Where the Kids Are,” a song that I can’t imagine elicits much of a reaction at all from anyone else. I certainly didn’t like “The Start of Something,” an overly long, needlessly uptempo tune with gloomy lyrics that I soon learned was Voxtrot’s biggest hit. I developed a visceral distaste for the strangely frenetic guitar, the filter on singer-songwriter Ramesh Srivastava’s vocals and the dreadful titular lyric “Is this the end or just the start of something really, really beautiful / wrapped up and disguised as something really, really ugly?”
So I started skipping the song instinctively every time it came up, hearing as little of it as possible. And it came up quite a lot over the next seven years or so, because when Spotify thinks you will like a band, it just does not get persuaded otherwise.
In college, I had a radio show for all eight semesters. Every week I somehow came up with between 14 and 16 fresh songs to play for my audience of half as many listeners. That ground to a halt in March of my senior year, when I was told the campus would be closed for an extra week due to the coronavirus and I couldn’t go into the radio station.
As the early weeks of the pandemic unfolded, my listening became much less structured. I paid less attention to what I was hearing and so skipped songs with less urgency. One day I made it all the way to the three-minute mark in “The Start of Something,” took in the mellow, plaintive strings over the bridge, which I had scarcely ever reached due to my impatience, and something clicked. Hardly comprehending what I was doing, I clicked on the song and dragged it onto a playlist.
The floodgates opened from there. Unsurprisingly, when Spotify finally gets confirmation you (grudgingly) like one song by a band, it feeds you so many more. I heard “Long Haul” from the same EP as “The Start of Something,” which I also, unbelievably, liked, before the algorithm started jumping me forward a year or so to the follow-up release “Mothers, Sisters, Daughters and Wives.”
Again, I initially resisted. I enjoyed the more straightforward rock instrumentals I was hearing, especially Mitch Calvert’s guitar work, but couldn’t help feeling like they clashed with Srivastava’s thin, tender vocals. So I set the songs aside... until late last year, when I finally got worn down.
First it was the title track — something about drummer Matt Simon’s propulsive sixteenth-note hi-hat pattern in the chorus got me. Then came “Rise Up in the Dirt,” with a bouncy keyboard hook that got repeatedly stuck in my head. Next was “Fast Asleep,” which caught me from the opening notes of its insistent hard-rock guitar riff. Fourth was “Four Long Days,” which really makes you wait until its emotional climax two-third of the way through.
I’m still waiting for the closer “Soft and Warm” to click with me, though I expect it will at some point. Maybe in another seven years.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.