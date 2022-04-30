You might have the same musical taste as your mother.
Academic research from Utrecht University, for instance, suggests that a mother who likes pop probably has a daughter who likes pop, or a father who enjoys classical or jazz is likely to have a son who does too.
But even within genre boundaries, I think, the dramatic change in musical aesthetics from year to year, let alone generation to generation, can make it prohibitively difficult to find common ground with one’s parents.
Perhaps you’re thinking of making your mother a nice playlist for Mother’s Day. If you plan to do so, I would suggest you tread lightly. And if you’ve learned anything from past installments of this column, you know that I think the safest course of action is to be as literal as possible.
'Mother'
Said The Whale
We will start simple, both in lexical correspondence and in musical complexity. This song is basically just two short melodic phrases looped for three minutes, but as usual, the Vancouver rockers (making their second "Playlist" appearance after “Sweetheart” was in the February issue) find a way to make it compelling with fast-paced drums and odd-timbred harmonies.
'Joker and the Thief'
Wolfmother
Please forgive me for bending my own rules to include band names this time around; I gave myself the most highly specific prompt yet. One of my other guidelines for assembling these playlists is that I have to legitimately like the songs — otherwise I could just search “mother” on Spotify and pick six entries at random. And the thing about “Joker and the Thief” is that unlike many songs that get a lot of interstitial play in football stadiums (“Rock and Roll Part 2,” anyone?), it features an actual structure with variation and some unexpected turns.
'Mother of Pearl'
Roxy Music
This is a pretty ironic choice since I just pondered how children’s musical taste might diverge from their parents’, and then picked a song my parents like. But it’s a classic — as soon as you get past the inexplicable first minute-plus, which I had completely forgotten about. Believe it or not, you can catch these 1970s stalwarts on tour this fall!
'circle the drain'
Soccer Mommy
This song, on the face of it, has all the ingredients of the sort of doleful lo-fi track that I skip immediately: lowercase name, depressed-sounding singer, was recommended on a music podcast. But even with all those elements, the production by Gabe Wax helps it break the mold. The drums are unusually forward in the mix and make a big difference in the chorus, the main hook sort of bubbles underneath most of the song in an intriguing way and the track remains engrossing for nearly five minutes.
'Matriarch'
Long Neck
I’m taking advantage of this song’s ambiguous title to include it here, even if it’s apparently about frontwoman Lily Mastrodimos’ grandmother. This one is full of evocative lyrics, but the most effective of all is the album-name drop that closes the song; Mastrodimos’ plaintive “Will this do?” sets the tone for the rest of the record.
'The Mother We Share'
CHVRCHES
It took me years and years to even consider listening to this Scottish electropop trio, despite their popularity, simply because of their unfortunate band name. But now I can confidently say what 155 million (non-unique) listeners on Spotify have already determined, which is that this song is worth playing. The strongest evidence of that is that it has been stuck in my head for the last week.
