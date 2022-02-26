The music magazine Billboard released a list last July of the song titles most likely to appear on its famous Hot 100 chart, which purports to measure the most popular songs in the U.S. on a weekly basis.
Much to my dismay, none of the common titles contained the word “heart,” despite the fact that I feel like I hear it in every other song, due to its incomparable symbolic and physiological importance. (The rest of this magazine will surely convince you of the latter.) Most upsetting of all to me was seeing the extremely generic “Hold On,” “Stay” and “You” atop the list. The closest it got to "heart" was the neatly complementary duo of “I Love You,” with 11 songs in the chart’s 66 years of existence, and “Love Me,” with 10. But what is love, I ask, without a heart?
Here are some songs with “heart” in the title that really deserve to be on the Hot 100, so why don’t you hold on and stay a while?
'Red Heart'
Hey Rosetta!
You might particularly enjoy this one if you’re still in the Olympic spirit, since it was famously — by the standards of some of the music I listen to, at least — played over a montage of Canadian Olympic highlights on CTV after the 2010 Games. What I love about the montage is that presenter Stephen Brunt clearly knew exactly what is great about the song. It starts playing mid-breakdown so that 21 seconds later, in the video’s emotional climax, we get an absolutely insane fill from drummer Phil Maloney. (As always, bonus points for this song’s album also containing “Black Heart.”)
'Heartbeat'
Plan B
I probably could have made an entire playlist out of just songs called “Heartbeat.” Honorable mentions to Kopecky and The New Electric Sound, who just missed out on inclusion here. I had to pick this one from 2018 because it’s the best expression of Ben Drew’s return to the neo-soul sound he explored on 2010’s “The Defamation of Strickland Banks,” one of my favorite albums.
'O My Heart'
Mother Mother
Before these indie rock eccentrics were the latest TikTok sensation, they were just a humble band from Quadra Island, B.C., that showed no qualms about tautology, or rhyming a word with itself (“And I throw my heart into the fire / ‘Cause I want to set my heart on fire”). Somehow this song manages to be good despite that.
'Sweetheart'
Said the Whale
Continuing with the strangely Canadian theme, this one comes from Vancouver-based Said the Whale’s most recent album “Dandelion.” An extremely rhythmically creative song that features a dramatic time signature change halfway through, then goes into a vaguely psychedelic outro, “Sweetheart” deserves recognition on par with the band’s 2013 single “I Love You,” which — surprise, surprise — reached No. 1 on the Canadian alt rock charts.
'Stone In My Heart'
Graffiti6
Producer Tommy D deserves some sort of award for this song. The bouncy piano, the drums super high in the mix, the off-kilter reverberating guitar lines, sparingly deployed, that streak through the song’s highest-energy moments. It’s all great.
'Purple Hearts'
jeremy messersmith
The “loud-quiet-loud” formula of rock music may be most closely associated with the Pixies, but this song gives them a run for their money, if only in the sense that I often have to adjust my volume while playing it because the chorus is so comparatively loud. Also, no one ever believes me that the galloping harpsichord triplets in the outro are a Partridge Family allusion. Listen for yourself.
'Write It On Your Heart'
Bad Bad Hats
This is not the first time that I have written about this band for Bakersfield Life, and I remain utterly baffled that they are not more popular. I guess if they were, maybe there would be more “heart” songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
