You know when you’re looking for cereal at the grocery store and you see a little heart shape with a check mark inside, indicating that Cheerios or whatever are good for your heart? Turns out the American Heart Association issues that “Heart-Check” designation to all sorts of products, provided they stay below certain fat and sodium levels. They must also contain 10 percent of the daily value of one of six beneficial nutrients.
In keeping with this month’s theme, I want to make sure my playlist is heart-healthy, too. My goal is to highlight at least one of those nutrients (calcium, dietary fiber, iron, protein, vitamin A and vitamin C) with one song apiece. While I would be all too happy to serve up another heaping helping of songs with “heart” in the title — there are so, so many — perhaps I can provide some real substantive nutritional value this time around instead.
‘Pumpkin’
Islands
One thing that quickly became apparent to me during this exercise, as it perhaps should have been already, is that foods that are good for you are rarely good in just one way. I wanted to go for an unconventional vitamin A pick and so chose pumpkin, only to learn that it is equally renowned for its high vitamin C. Either way, this felt like a fitting choice to lead off the playlist, as I played this song on my very first college radio show back in 2016. That was the start of my run of 96 or so shows before I was prematurely cut short by the pandemic.
‘Clementine’
The Accidentals
Here’s an even better vitamin C pick, ever so slightly different from the classic choice of an orange, much as this song is slightly different from Sarah Jaffe’s original rendition. (I appreciate The Accidentals bringing their signature uptempo strings-and-drums combination to any style. If you want another example, check out their take on Jack White’s “Lazaretto.”) Unfortunately, you can’t hear “Clementine” on Spotify anymore as the band took down its live album. This is where physical media comes in handy.
‘Seeds’
Hey Rosetta!
I’ve included selections from this band before, including a “heart” song in “Red Heart” on last March’s playlist, but never anything from the 2012 album “Seeds.” Here’s the title track, an upbeat, theatrical album opener with pounding drums and insistent guitars. I chose seeds, the ingredient (poppy, chia, etc.), for their value as a nondairy calcium source, but you’ll see them commonly used for protein and even iron content as well. I’ve become fond of putting hemp seeds on salads myself.
‘Artichokes’
Maps & Atlases
Here’s my other unconventional protein pick, and the plural “s” might be necessary here because U.S. Department of Agriculture research indicates a “medium artichoke” contains just 8 percent of the daily protein suggestion. (A “large artichoke” does get you to the 10 percent threshold.) This song, meanwhile, is pure, unadulterated Maps & Atlases, complete with the inscrutable lyrics, intricate rhythms and bizarre instrumental accents I, at least, have come to expect from the Chicago experimental group.
‘Raspberry’
Grouplove
Grouplove has always been my go-to example of a band I don’t really enjoy with a few songs I appreciate — “Deleter,” “Gold Coast” and “Spun” are favorites — but it feels like the ones I like are on the verge of outnumbering the ones I don’t. “Raspberry” features some of the off-putting keening vocals I have come to expect from singer Christian Zucconi, but it’s redeemed by a catchy chorus and a strong rhythm section. As for raspberries the fruit, besides their predictably solid vitamin C content, they also feature high quantities of dietary fiber: 8 grams per cup.
‘Iron’
Woodkid
I could easily have found an iron-rich food to close things out, but I thought it might be more entertaining to pick a song that shares its name directly with a nutrient. (And how many songs out there are called things like “Dietary Fiber”? At least Vitamin C, the singer, had a hit with “Graduation (Friends Forever).”) “Iron” isn’t my favorite of Woodkid’s, but “The Golden Age” is one of my favorite albums ever, and “Iron” plays a necessary role as its late denouement.
