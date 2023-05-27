June is a whirlwind of a month.
Graduations, celebrations, vacations, school endings and so much more is packed into these next 30 days. But for some, the month drags by as they wait for their next vacation while contending with sweltering temperatures.
Having the perfect soundtrack blasting in the background can allow you to brighten up the dull days. Having a song on repeat while celebrating a milestone can allow that music to be a reminder. So, you can listen to that song years later and remember what it was you were doing in June 2023.
Here are some of my picks:
‘Karma’
Need I say more than the title? This Taylor Swift track is the perfect way to get your blood rushing as Swift slowly builds her verses leading up to the bridge. Like all Swift songs, she absolutely transforms this song in the bridge by dropping the beat right before the lyrics are almost spoken rather than sung.
“Sweet like justice / karma is a queen / karma takes all my friends to the summit / karma is the guy on the screen / coming straight home to me”
As Swift utters the last line of the bridge, the music emulates an explosion of colorful confetti and glitter. Bask in glory with this song as you celebrate your accomplishments. Or, listen for a rush of endorphins to transform any boring day into one of excitement.
‘Can I Call You Tonight?’
Imagine this: You’re taking a road trip to escape the punishing heat of Bakersfield. The temperatures displayed in your car continuously drop while you're scaling over the Grapevine and coast down to the valley floor.
The song playing in the background on the way there is Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” The whispery quality of Sloan Christian Struble, the sole member of Dayglow, paired with synths creates the trembling vulnerability reminiscent of that terrifying question: Can I call you tonight?
The synths convey a sense of uncertainty as the music climbs higher. But, paired with the consistent drums in the background, the song doesn’t leave a person feeling unsettled. The solid beat roots a person in place without any spiraling emotions that spring up when contending with the unknown.
But the music isn’t a downer: Instead, Struble almost seems to relish in that question, with a carefree tone despite Struble’s soft tones and honest lyricism. It’s an in-between song, music to be played when you’re going from place to place.
Just like when driving away from this town.
‘Paper Planes’
For those whose formative years are rooted in the mid-2000s (like me), this song shouldn’t be an unknown. But, regardless of who you are, I bet when you listen to this, you’ll perhaps recall how M.I.A.’s song constantly sounded on the radio.
And, it’s for good reason. The cashier sounds, verse-chorus and pop music just fill a listener with the urge to get up and dance. Move. The song demands it.
M.I.A., a British artist, makes a political commentary about immigration. But for me, incorporating disparate elements such as children singing, claps and classic hip-hop brightens up an otherwise monotonous day.
‘Dead to Me’
Kali Uchis took the world by storm with her hit song "Telepatía" last year as it took over radio. She's back again with "Dead to Me" that combines with her sultry tones and synths to create the perfect summer night song.
Uchis, who often sings in Spanish and English, belts out this number in solely English. The plain synths which get layered and layered leading up to the chorus place the listener in this surreal world with a dreamlike quality. Blast "Dead to Me" while driving in the car to get the maximum benefits of this song.
