Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears was thrilled to discover in 2012 — and proclaim on social media — that parrots loved his band’s music. More accurately, though, one British study had found that one African gray parrot named Léo used his beak to poke a button that played “I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’” hundreds of times in a single month, picking it over the Greek ambient song favored by his companion Shango.
I can’t really blame Léo; that song is pretty good. But one wonders if our avian friend would have made the same choice if a “Take Your Mama” button were also available. (If I were a parrot, I would even prefer “Laura.”) Or perhaps Léo’s place in the food chain would lead him to appreciate the lyrics of “Skin This Cat.”
The ways of our pets are pretty inscrutable and most of us don’t have touch-screen buttons set up allowing them to play whatever music they want. So I propose we make them playlists filled with animal-focused songs. At least that way they can engage with the material on a personal level.
‘The Wolf (Bonus Track)’
Delta Spirit
I thought it might be ironic to open a playlist with a bonus track. (Now that I’ve done it, it feels kind of useless.) I understand why the band chose to exclude this from the standard version of their 2014 album “Into the Wide” — as great as it is, you can’t exactly have a seven-minute odyssey like that at the beginning of a tracklist and then just return to snappy three-minute rock songs. Anyway, here’s the rest of my playlist!
‘Black Cat Heavy Metal’
Dan Luke and the Raid
This song has an extremely catchy hook and I love the gritty instrumentation, but I have always found the lyrics totally nonsensical. Bad news for me, then, that frontman Daniel Shulz calls it “the pinnacle of the record lyrically” and adds that “the theme of that song is the theme of the whole album.” “Black cat heavy metal and a neon sign / Passed out on the curb where the legends die”? Good thing pets don’t really understand language!
‘Cicada’
Long Neck
You can always count on this Jersey City group to provide some choice animal metaphors. (Relax — cicadas are in the kingdom Animalia.) They’ve done it in songs like “Hive Collapse,” “Lichen” and “They Shoot Horses,” but “Cicada” is probably my favorite example, in part because Lily Mastrodimos seems to examine her own tendency to rely on these sorts of images: “I want to write about every color I’ve seen / But what I write becomes self-deprecating.”
‘Yellowmoose’
Big Fat Meanies
As much as this song sounds like it belongs in an off-Broadway musical, I can’t help but get sucked in every time I listen to it. It’s endlessly upbeat and features some booming horns — you can hear the band’s ska influences — plus the occasional interesting drum flourish and an undeniably catchy chorus. I almost forgot to include this song because I always misread the strange title as “Yellowknife,” which is not an animal but the capital of the Northwest Territories. (The band is from Lancaster, Pa.)
‘Tiger’
Joon Moon
This song immediately drew me the first time I heard it with that sinister low-swung piano line. Then I stayed for the extended allusions to William Blake’s “The Tyger” and the relentlessly questioning lyrics. It’s a bit hard not to be reminded of June Moone, Cara Delevingne’s villain from the disastrous 2016 “Suicide Squad” film, when I listen to Joon Moon, but this song helps me chase those intrusive thoughts.
‘Foghorns (Mtn. Lions)’
Obiwan Coyote
We have a double whammy here, with animals in the song title and the unfortunate band name. I will give Dan Kirkwood and his collaborators from Jukebox the Ghost credit for picking such a particularly terrible band name that imparts such a specific space-western vibe onto their self-titled album. And I will give them credit for a few crisp up-tempo blues rock songs like “Foghorns.” But could they at least have hyphenated Obi-Wan?
‘Blackbird Smile’
Nightmare and the Cat
To conclude the playlist, we bring things full circle with birds and cats. This band, led by brothers Django and Samuel Stewart, the sons of Dave Stewart and Siobhan Fahey, was only around for five years but lasted long enough to make an impact on me. Perhaps it could make an impact on your pet, too.
