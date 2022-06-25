California has long captivated songwriters, and whether that’s because of its palm-tree, blue-ocean, Hollywood mythos or its mellifluous four-syllable name or both, it has found its way into numerous song titles.
Sadly, not many of these dwell on the natural wonders of Kern County or even Central California more broadly — you’ll have to settle for the old classic “Streets of Bakersfield” if you’re in search of some of that local flavor.
If I really wanted to go broad, I could probably just stick “California Dreamin’,” “Hotel California,” “California Love” and every Red Hot Chili Peppers song on here and call it a day. But I think I can make this month’s playlist far more interesting by highlighting some more targeted examples of the music world’s endless love for the Golden State, honing in on some specific cities in the process.
‘San Francisco’
The Mowgli’s
Written in an alley in San Francisco when two band members were there for a sustainability convention, this was the opener to the band's first album, ended up becoming their biggest hit and setlist closer and is as close to the pure distilled essence of The Mowgli's as you can get. For the uninitiated, that means the band's numerous members shouting every lyric in unison, saying "love" 12 times and singing about places. Oh, how they love singing about love and places. This doesn't sound like a recipe for success, but the song is so guileless and charming that if you listen to it, I promise you will be singing along, too.
‘Hollywood’
Jukebox the Ghost
It may not be shocking that there are a lot of Hollywood songs out there. The reason I chose this one is that it represents the shining example of Jukebox the Ghost indulging in their poppier tendencies — as they have increasingly often in the last decade — and still succeeding. That's because of the contrast between a ballad-like verse featuring the vocal stylings of an atypical singer, drummer Jesse Kristin, and the uptempo chorus that shows Ben Thornewill's songwriting at its finest, comparing the "Hollywood" idea of a romantic relationship with reality.
‘Hollywood Underwater’
Flagship
This song from the melancholic Charlotte duo also displays some resentment toward the titular city and all that comes with it ("Hollywood, wish I could put you underwater / Fill you up till you burst" and "Many have come only to find Hollywood heroes do run"), but does so with an appropriately moody, sparse solo piano instrumental.
‘Time Spent in Los Angeles’
Dawes
Dawes has changed a lot in nearly two decades of existence. (For one thing, it used to be called Simon Dawes when Blake Mills, middle name Simon, was still in the band with fellow vocalist Taylor Goldsmith, middle name Dawes.) "Time Spent in Los Angeles" comes from the band's second record in 2011 and represents the band at its best, led by one of Goldsmith's finest guitar riffs and a vaguely clever chorus ("You've got that tragic set of charms / That only comes from time spent in Los Angeles / Makes me wanna wrap you in my arms").
‘Pasadena’
Young Mister
You are welcome to accuse me of making this playlist too L.A.-centric, but I'll have you know that Pasadena is an independent city all its own. I will not defend "Young Mister," which is a truly terrible name for a band — and all the more appalling considering it's really just a pseudonym for one guy, Steven Fiore — but it doesn't overshadow the appeal of the 2016 self-titled debut album, in particularly album opener "The Best Part" and closer "Pasadena." The groan-inducing rhyme of "Pasadena" and "ballerina" is almost a bridge too far but the rest of the song is so crisply produced, genuine and evocative that it makes it worth a listen.
‘Palm Springs’
Modern Original
Despite the name "Modern Original," this band is descended from another, indeed one on this very playlist. These two former Mowgli's members, Joshua Hogan and Andy Warren, simply cannot resist the urge to name songs after places. "Palm Springs" is a catchy, cathartic song about the allure of the desert and the first single from this new band to really sell me on them.
