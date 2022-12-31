Change can be unimaginably hard. Especially when you’re as fundamentally routine-driven as I am, the status quo exerts such a strong gravitational pull that to extract yourself from it in any way becomes nearly impossible.
If you need some help, you might consider listening to a playlist of songs with “new” in the title. It certainly can’t hurt — the power of suggestion, and all that — and you could discover some delightful songs along the way. Fortunately, I have just the thing.
‘New Survival’
Ellevator
Surviving is basically the bare minimum one can hope for in the new year, so we’ll start with that. Ellevator is definitely the best Hamilton, Ontario, band I know (I only know two), but that accolade far understates their capacity for propulsive indie rock, led by the passionate vocals of frontwoman Nabi Sue Bersche. They came out strong with their first single “St. Cecilia” in 2016 and this in 2018 and have continued apace since.
‘Something New’
Saint Etienne
I was very thankful to have “Something New” when this album “Home Counties” came out in 2017, the first release from one of my longtime favorite bands in five years. (And I had totally missed the generically titled “Words and Music” in 2012, so it felt like their first album in 12 years to me, but that was my fault.) There’s something so pleasant about the atypically acoustic instrumentation on this record and the way it’s produced.
‘New Lands’
Justice
If you’re planning a trip in the new year but not sure where to go, this might be the right song for you. (If you need more specific ideas, “New Mexico” by Nevada Color or, less likely, “New Brighton” by Said the Whale could work.) It wouldn’t be one of these lists without a French electronic duo and this month’s is Justice, although you’d be forgiven for thinking it was the Who after hearing that “Won’t Get Fooled Again”-esque opening.
‘A Brand New Life’
Panama Wedding
This song does a great job capturing the energy of this time of the year, where it really feels like you could undertake any of the numerous changes singer-songwriter Peter Kirk outlines here: from most severe to least, roughly, having kids, getting married, buying a house, getting a dog, changing careers, buying a car, buying a TV, cutting your hair and donating some of your clothes. Plenty to choose from if you’re looking for inspiration.
‘Brand New Kind of Blue’
Gold Motel
It’s also easy to get depressed this time of year — seasonal affective disorder and all — and if you want a peculiarly upbeat song about being sad, look no further. This is also one of those songs that seems pretty basic musically and then has one strange chord change that really spices things up. In this case, it comes in the pre-chorus. Based on some cursory research, it looks like a transition from F minor to the subtly different F minor major seventh. That helps build some tension leading into the chorus.
‘Good as New’
Vacationer
And if you just need some unabashed positivity, here’s an upbeat song that sounds tailor-made for a commercial. (I could have sworn I heard it in one recently, but it was actually another, similar Vacationer song, “Paradise Waiting,” in a Super Bowl ad for Robinhood.) Spotify certainly thinks I need this energy in my life, as it pushes this song on me constantly. I do like the crackly old-timey piano sample, which is incorporated well alongside more modern percussion and vocals.
