The eminent Scottish novelist Robert Louis Stevenson once compared wine to “bottled poetry.” Stevenson’s metaphor speaks to the intense pathos we can derive from food and drink, just as we do from poetry.
In my lengthy tenure as a consumer of music, I have noticed a lot of songwriters making the connection between the two much more explicit by drawing on food and drink — perhaps unsurprisingly, it is more often drink — as a source of lyrical inspiration.
As you will see in this month’s playlist, when food is evoked in song, sometimes it can have profound emotional resonance; other times it can leave you wondering what in the world the artist was thinking. Both can be equally enjoyable for the listener.
‘Irish Margaritas’
Harriet
Most of the recipes for purported “Irish margaritas” you can find online seem like a great way to ingest a whole lot of tequila and green food coloring in equal measure. That’s not too far from the actual subject matter of this song, as Alex Casnoff sings “One more drink and I might tell you all my secrets, and I’m pretty good at keeping them alive.”
‘Champagne’
Django Django
I warned you this playlist would lean toward “drink,” didn’t I? One cool thing about this song is how Vincent Neff’s urgent lead guitar leads the shift from the unusually laid-back, meandering verses and pre-chorus into a refrain as propulsive as anything the band has recorded.
‘Peaches’
Family and Friends
Much as I would not recommend drinking Irish margaritas at any time of year, I would not recommend eating peaches in February. (Wait for late summer, and patronize one of our Central Valley farms if you can.) Who knows why peaches have so captivated our most prominent musicians — a Justin Bieber song of the same name was one of the biggest hits of 2021 — but I’d much sooner recommend this one by the indie rock group from Athens, Ga.
‘Mississippi Moonshine Girls’
The Reduction Agents
Here’s a (very vaguely) romantic song for a pre-Valentine’s Day playlist! I, like quite a few people if Spotify play numbers are any indication, first heard this song through The Beths’ 2016 cover. Both versions are great, because what’s better than New Zealanders singing about Mississippi?
‘Bubblegum’
Lo Tom
Is chewing gum a food? Yes, according to the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, even though it carves it out by name as a separate category from “articles used for food or drink for man or other animals.” Now that I’m in the clear to include this song on a food-based playlist, I can tell you that despite what others may say, Lo Tom is far and away the best of David Bazan’s myriad musical projects.
‘Whisky Eyes’
Acollective
A strangely jazzy, uptempo, early-Saint Motel-ish effort from this Israeli quartet, which tends to be a lot moodier, but is extremely good and extremely weird regardless of what they choose to do. They also have a proclivity for food and drink songs, having followed this 2011 effort with 2014’s “Pancakes” and 2018’s “Builder’s Tea.”
‘I Should Live in Salt’
The National
Ending any playlist with a song by The National is a great way to retroactively make it about twice as depressing, but I have trouble resisting such an artful use of interspersed bars of 9/8. You don’t have to guess what singer Matt Berninger meant on this song because here’s what he told NPR about the chorus: “There's not specifically any meaning into it directly, but it seemed like a bad thing to have to live in salt.”
