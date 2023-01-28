Food endlessly captivates us all, and songwriters may be even more susceptible to the allure of food than the population at large, if the wealth of metaphors they deploy is any indication.
The proficiency with which the music industry churns out — pun fully, shamefully intended — songs about food and drink is so dramatic that I have assembled a playlist on this topic consisting entirely of tracks I got into over the course of the past year.
‘Lemon Tree’
Mt. Joy
I almost always hear the term “beat switch” used in reference to rap songs (“Sicko Mode,” anyone?), but what about basically the opposite of rap, indie folk? You have to wait nearly a minute and a half for the payoff of this song’s early buildup, but it’s well worth it. I wish they already had this in their catalog when I saw them live a few years back.
‘Ice Cream Sundae’
Inhaler
With the headache-inducing recent discourse around “nepo babies” (children of nepotism), it seems like a good time to revisit Inhaler, a band I did not realize until long after I discovered them is fronted by Bono’s son Elijah Hewson. This is one of the most ’80s-ish songs in their repertoire, but to me it really stands out for Hewson’s apparent misunderstanding of what a sundae is. In what circumstance is a sundae “slipping out of your hand into the dirt”? I think he means a cone.
‘Puddinghead’
Ball Park Music
“Puddinghead” the song, a B-side from the “Trippin’ the Light Fantastic” single, is not included on “Puddinghead” the album. This is a musical phenomenon that fascinates me: a title track excluded from the album it was supposed to title. “The Desired Effect” was only a bonus track on Brandon Flowers’ album of the same name; Julian Cope’s “World Shut Your Mouth” was one album late. Please send more examples my way.
‘Milky Way’
Bad Bad Hats
Sure, I’ve featured this band plenty before (and why shouldn’t I?), but this single from last year’s “Walkman” shows them at their apex, as a particularly elaborate, funky groove from drummer Connor Davison complements the typically strong guitar work from Chris Hoge and singer Kerry Alexander. This one feels scientifically designed to be catchy.
‘Mexican Wine’
Fountains of Wayne
I will leave the wine commentary to our lovely Sip & Swirl column and instead use this space to plug this 2003 Fountains of Wayne album “Welcome Interstate Managers,” at least its unbelievably strong first third. It features some of the best examples of the late Adam Schlesinger’s award-winning songwriting.
‘Onions and Avocados’
The Outdoor Type
I was pretty intrigued to see how this song would incorporate its titular vegetables (or vegetable and fruit if you’re going to get really pedantic about avocado botany) because I couldn’t exactly imagine them being the subject of a rousing refrain. Making matters worse, there were no posted lyrics online, so I had to test my journalistic transcription skills on singer Zack Buchanan and his thick Melbourne accent. I kept zoning out thinking about guacamole but eventually I deciphered something about how “machines can’t tell between onions and avocados” in the context of job automation? Probably better to just zone out.
‘Peaches’
In the Valley Below
This is already the second song called “Peaches” I have featured in Bakersfield Life, but a cursory Spotify search reveals that there are dozens more, so I could have been even more repetitive if I so chose. Even if this isn’t the best song in this Grand Rapids, Mich., group’s discography, it’s easy to see why it’s become far and away the most popular. It showcases their talent for moody duets that gradually build through creative layering. In other words, it’s an excellent introduction to the band, and conclusion to the playlist.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
