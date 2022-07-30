We all know how much preparation goes into sending kids back to school. The shopping, the forms, the schedule-shifting, the additional shopping for all the things you forget the first time around. Probably another shopping trip after a week of class.
I think it would be doing a grave injustice to all the kids and parents out there if I just published a list of seven songs with school-related words in the name. So here’s a song for every step of the process.
‘New Red Pants’
Slothrust
I added this song because clothes shopping is an integral part of the back-to-school experience, but honestly, I cannot hear the opening bars of it without being enraptured by the acoustic guitar. How did Slothrust get it to sound so good? If you understand music production better than I do, please let me know. The rest of this song could be really bad — and honestly, it’s not outstanding — but it wouldn’t even matter because the opening acoustic guitar, and chorus electric guitar, sound incredible.
‘The Stars of Track and Field’
Belle and Sebastian
If your child is a student-athlete, they may already be back practicing to pick their sport back up in the fall (although track and field is a spring sport, so perhaps not the most applicable). This song is just a classic, opening the legendary second Belle and Sebastian album “If You’re Feeling Sinister.” It does what an opener should, which is perfectly foreshadow the vibe of the remainder of the record.
‘Long Division’
Mattiel
There are certain academic concepts that get forgotten every summer, and depending on your age, long division may be one of them. For my part, I thought I had it down until the revelation of polynomial long division in Algebra II. That might be one of the most despicable mathematical techniques ever created. And why even use it when synthetic division exists? Clearly, I’m still not over this, and I definitely could not divide a polynomial if asked to today.
‘blackboard.edu’
Arlie
One challenging aspect of starting school again can be adapting to new technological innovations. (More on that elsewhere in this issue of Bakersfield Life!) During my years in school, one of those struggles was switching learning management systems from Blackboard (which I originally thought this song was referencing, due to its similar URL to “blackboard.edu”) to Canvas. Whether or not you can relate to that experience, we can all hope for a better educational outcome than that of the narrator of this song: “Sixteen years looking up at the blackboard / I don’t even know how to read.”
‘Wake Up’
Young the Giant
Sometimes the most challenging part of going back to school can be waking up when your alarm goes off on that first day. The sheer inertia you feel, lying in your bed contorted into some uncomfortable position, is unparalleled. Or maybe you got too excited or anxious and didn’t sleep at all. This is why parents counsel their kids to start adjusting their sleep schedules days in advance, I suppose. Anyway, this Young the Giant song is the lead single from their upcoming album “American Bollywood” and is really great at building anticipation as a result.
‘It All Starts Here’
Magic Man
Even if I like all of the songs I recommend, most of my descriptions tend to be a bit tongue-in-cheek, but this album closer (ironically enough) from Magic Man is genuinely a great pump-up song, if you can spare five minutes to hear all of it. I used to listen to it before big statistics tests during my junior year of college, so it’s battle-tested. Perhaps you could use it for the first day of school as well.
‘September Song’
Amos the Kid
This may still be the August issue, but the month of September is when the reality of the school year truly starts to set in. And this from the sophomore EP of Winnipeg songwriter Amos “the Kid” Nadlersmith really sets the perfect melancholy note for that time of year. Unless, of course, you’re feeling especially optimistic about the months of edification and scholastic achievement ahead — but maybe try asking your kids how they really feel about it.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.