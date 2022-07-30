We all know how much preparation goes into sending kids back to school. The shopping, the forms, the schedule-shifting, the additional shopping for all the things you forget the first time around. Probably another shopping trip after a week of class.

I think it would be doing a grave injustice to all the kids and parents out there if I just published a list of seven songs with school-related words in the name. So here’s a song for every step of the process.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.