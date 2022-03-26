Gardening can be a deeply therapeutic pursuit, a true boon to mental health — so I’m told, at least, as I have done little of it. In theory, it creates a self-contained environment for stress relief, providing material benefits and a bit of physical exertion along the way.
But perhaps the tranquil sounds of nature aren’t enough for you. Maybe birds chirping and wind rustling through leaves just aren’t cutting it, and you want to motivate yourself to get planting with some narrowly tailored musical selections. If that’s the case, I’ve got some perfect plant-themed picks for you — and to up the ante, I won’t even use any of the myriad songs with “rose” in the title.
‘Leaves’
Cheers Elephant
This is about as basic as it gets to start out the playlist, both in terms of title and musical content. “Leaves” is a crisp little indie pop song carried by a simple but satisfying acoustic guitar riff and a chanted refrain — fairly standard. But this tune has its fair share of tricks — like gardening itself (I can only assume) — including when a repeated electric guitar phrase turns into a dynamic, unexpected solo that carries the song into its final chorus.
‘Greenhands’
Sundara Karma
I promise I did not choose to compile a gardening-themed playlist just to include my most played song of the year so far, which explicitly discusses gardening and has its main character “armed with a watering can, dreaming of the greenest fields.” It’s just a happy accident. Let’s also ignore the fact that “green hands” is not a real phrase — it’s “green thumb” in the U.S. and “green fingers” in the U.K.
‘Honeysuckle (Milwaukee)’
Canon Blue
If you’re confused by this song’s naming convention, you’re not the only one — I am still struggling to figure it out after listening to this band for five-plus years. At first it seems every song on the album “Rumspringa” has a city affixed to its name, which would be fine, except 1) one of the songs has the perplexing title “Chicago (Chicago)” and 2) the album features both Minneapolis A and Minneapolis B, except B comes first. With all that confusion, it’s unsurprising that the relatively uncontroversial “Honeysuckle (Milwaukee)” became the album’s biggest hit.
‘Green Grass’
I Am Arrows
No, you didn’t get a text message. It just so happens that the opening mallet-percussion note about 20 seconds into this song shares a timbre and pitch with the ubiquitous iPhone text tone. I can’t tell you how many times I have had this album, “Sun Comes Up Again,” on in the background, and been jarred from some kind of reverie by that dinging sound. Maybe not the most soothing selection for gardening, but the rest of the song is so solid that it makes up for it.
‘Mayflower’
Diane Coffee
One of the nice things about lyrical ambiguity — plus Roland Barthes’s theory of “The Death of the Author,” though I doubt the French literary critic intended it to be applied in the context of a horticultural playlist — is that I have no idea what the word “Mayflower” means in the context of this Diane Coffee song. It could be the ship that brought over the Pilgrims or it could be the trailing arbutus flower, which is enough for me to include it here.
‘Tall Trees’
Matt Mays, El Torpedo
I always love a song in which it’s clear the artists had one brilliant idea and constructed everything else around it. In the case of “Tall Trees,” that idea is the central, down-sliding, unbelievably catchy guitar riff, which carries the tune from start to finish. You can almost tell how eager the band is to get back to the hook as often and in as many different ways as possible. I have found this to be an excellent song for walking, and it should be good for gardening, too.
‘Strange Vine’
Delta Spirit
This is a criminally underappreciated song from the criminally underappreciated album “Ode to Sunshine,” which helped kick off more than a decade of great work from this San Diego-origin band. You probably don’t want to see a strange vine in your garden, but you’ll be happy to see “Strange Vine” at the end of your gardening playlist.
