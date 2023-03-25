The defining song of Bakersfield Sound country music, as written by Homer Joy and performed by Dwight Yoakam and Buck Owens, asked us, “How many of you that sit and judge me ever walked the streets of Bakersfield?” If it was a song that first conveyed this message to us, why didn’t we seek to understand those streets further through music?
In this month’s playlist, I hope to remedy this oversight by presenting a series of songs that share their names with streets here in Kern County. To those of you who might wonder whether that’s just going to be a list of songs named after people, places and natural phenomena, I ask: How else do you think streets, and songs, are titled? Are you expecting me to uncover and present songs named “Emigrant Pass” or “Industrial Farm” or “Uplands of the Kern”?
Nonetheless, I will take this potential criticism to heart and try to limit the number of people and places I include, for the overall benefit of the playlist.
‘Equestrian’
U.S. Royalty
Titular street ZIP code: 93312
To start out, here’s one of the earliest songs I ever discovered on Spotify, from a now-defunct Washington, D.C., indie rock group. In the 10 years or so since first learning of it, I have yet to figure out why it’s called “Equestrian.” The title certainly evokes an intriguing mixture of wildness and sophistication, and so too does the name of the street near Polo Park.
‘Victoria Falls’
Flyte
The name Victoria Falls Avenue brings us a little piece of Zambia right here in northwest Bakersfield. In the song, this London group decides to interpret the title as basically a two-word independent clause: “When Victoria falls / no one knows / how low she goes.” It’s the chorus of the sort of moody but vaguely pleasant indie rock song that Flyte puts out on a regular basis.
‘Gold Rush’
Death Cab for Cutie
This song is predicated on a sample of Yoko Ono’s 1971 song “Mindtrain” and uses the titular “gold rush” as a metaphor for gentrification. Gold Rush Court in southwest Bakersfield, meanwhile, in the Amberton neighborhood is probably a more direct allusion to the California gold rush of 1848, especially given the neighboring Sutter Lane.
‘Campfire — Audiotree Live Version’
Long Neck
No, Bakersfield doesn’t have a street called Campfire — Audiotree Live Version Drive, although I would happily put down a deposit on property there. I just chose the live version of this song because it was the one I became well-acquainted with over the two-year period before this band actually put out a studio version of “Campfire.” I think the rawness of the format suits Lily Mastrodimos’ vocals well. You can hear her lyrics quite clearly and, as a result, take in more of her omnipresent insect imagery, beginning with the opening line: “I could be a leech or I could be a termite / Burrow and eat like it’s all I have in my life.”
‘Telegraph’
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
For me, Telegraph Avenue will always evoke Berkeley and the East Bay, where I spent plenty of time when I was younger. Clearly someone else felt the same way, because this street — fittingly, right across from Bakersfield College — intersects Cal Drive and runs parallel to Shattuck Avenue. Appropriately enough, this song also makes me a little nostalgic because I listened to OMD back then too. I don’t think it’s one of their most iconic songs by any means, but that ascending and descending hook is still immediately gripping, and it’s an excellent mix of their poppier tendencies and the experimentation of its album “Dazzle Ships.”
‘Golden State’
Multiple artists
While I acknowledge this is technically a place-name reference, I couldn’t resist the urge to make the following connection: I like multiple songs called “Golden State,” one by Joywave and one by Delta Spirit, and there are multiple Golden States here in town. We have Golden State Avenue, State Route 204, which snakes through the northern part of downtown before linking up with Highway 99, sometimes also itself called the Golden State Highway. Then there’s Golden State Highway the street, located near the airport. I did not grow up here and as such I find it all incredibly confusing.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.