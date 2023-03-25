The defining song of Bakersfield Sound country music, as written by Homer Joy and performed by Dwight Yoakam and Buck Owens, asked us, “How many of you that sit and judge me ever walked the streets of Bakersfield?” If it was a song that first conveyed this message to us, why didn’t we seek to understand those streets further through music?

In this month’s playlist, I hope to remedy this oversight by presenting a series of songs that share their names with streets here in Kern County. To those of you who might wonder whether that’s just going to be a list of songs named after people, places and natural phenomena, I ask: How else do you think streets, and songs, are titled? Are you expecting me to uncover and present songs named “Emigrant Pass” or “Industrial Farm” or “Uplands of the Kern”?

