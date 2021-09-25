October playlist

 Graphic by Bakersfield Life

We’re keeping with the theme of the spooky vibes, and we have the perfect October playlist for your Halloween bash. Get in the mood for the occasion!

  1. “Monster Mash” - Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers

  2. “Somebody’s Watching Me” - Rockwell 

  3. “Hungry Like the Wolf” - Duran Duran

  4. “Creep” - Radiohead

  5. “Superstition” - Stevie Wonder

  6. “Ghostbusters” - Ray Parker Jr. 

  7. “Dark Lady” - Cher 

  8. “Magic Dance” - David Bowie

  9. “Witchy Woman” - Eagles

  10. “Time Warp” - The Rocky Horror Picture Show 

  11. “The Monster” - Eminem and Rihanna

  12. “I Put A Spell on You” - Annie Lennox version

  13. “You’re the Devil in Disguise” - Elvis Presley 

  14. “Bad Moon Rising” - Creedence Clearwater Revival

  15. “Monster” - Lady Gaga

  16. “Zombie” - The Cranberries

  17. “Thriller” - Michael Jackson

  18. “This is Halloween” - The Nightmare Before Christmas

  19. “Grim, Grinning Ghosts” - The Haunted Mansion (Disneyland) theme

  20. “If You Ever Did Believe” - Stevie Nicks

Be sure to follow us on Spotify for the complete playlist, @Bakersfield_Life, and don’t forget to tag us in your playlists on social media to let us know what you’re listening to. 