We’re keeping with the theme of the spooky vibes, and we have the perfect October playlist for your Halloween bash. Get in the mood for the occasion!
“Monster Mash” - Bobby “Boris” Pickett and the Crypt-Kickers
“Somebody’s Watching Me” - Rockwell
“Hungry Like the Wolf” - Duran Duran
“Creep” - Radiohead
“Superstition” - Stevie Wonder
“Ghostbusters” - Ray Parker Jr.
“Dark Lady” - Cher
“Magic Dance” - David Bowie
“Witchy Woman” - Eagles
“Time Warp” - The Rocky Horror Picture Show
“The Monster” - Eminem and Rihanna
“I Put A Spell on You” - Annie Lennox version
“You’re the Devil in Disguise” - Elvis Presley
“Bad Moon Rising” - Creedence Clearwater Revival
“Monster” - Lady Gaga
“Zombie” - The Cranberries
“Thriller” - Michael Jackson
“This is Halloween” - The Nightmare Before Christmas
“Grim, Grinning Ghosts” - The Haunted Mansion (Disneyland) theme
“If You Ever Did Believe” - Stevie Nicks
